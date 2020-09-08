Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crews Wrapping Up 2020 Operations

The IRB program, a component of the Coast Guard's search and rescue program, employs post-secondary students to provide additional maritime search and rescue service during the busy summer season. The Coast Guard's Search and Rescue lifeboat stations across the Great Lakes and Georgian Bay are staffed by Coast Guard personnel and will remain in service until November/December, weather permitting.

Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270; to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16); or, by dialing *16 on a cell phone. For additional information on the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue services, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/sar/home.

For more information on the Inshore Rescue Boat program, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/search-rescue-recherche-sauvetage/irb-esc/index-eng.html.

Stay Connected

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit http://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/media/rss-eng.htm.

SOURCE Canadian Coast Guard

For further information: Media Relations: Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, Ontario and Prairie Region, 204-984-4715, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/

