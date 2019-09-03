Canadian Coast Guard Inshore Rescue Boat Crew Completes Summer Season

Throughout this season, the IRB crew participated in training with Rankin Inlet Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, and the Canadian Coast Guard's Arctic Community Engagement and Exercise Team. These joint exercises helped the crew build strong partnerships within the community and with rescue partners. Crew members spent several hours on-the-water, travelling 542 nautical miles.

The Coast Guard employs post-secondary students through the IRB program to provide supplementary maritime search and rescue services during the busy summer season. In the North, the IRB program is operated by Indigenous post-secondary students. Visit jobs.gc.ca this fall to apply for next year's crew.

Marine emergencies can be called into the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at 1-800-267-7270; to a Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services Centre by VHF radio (channel 16); or, by dialing *16 on a cell phone. For additional information on the Canadian Coast Guard's search and rescue services, please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/sar/home.

For more information about the Inshore Rescue Boat North program please visit: http://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/College-and-Careers/Inshore-Rescue-Boat-North.

In the regions where they operate, Inshore Rescue Boat crews are often the first to respond to distress calls from mariners, or to those in need of assistance. They are a vital part of the search and rescue system.

