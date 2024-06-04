Canadian Class Action Launched on Behalf of TD Bank Shareholders

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Sotos Class Actions has issued a Notice of Action on behalf of shareholders who purchased TD Bank stocks between August 26, 2021 and June 3, 2024. The action alleges that TD Bank and certain of its Directors and Officers misrepresented systemic deficiencies in TD's anti-money laundering controls and the likely impact on TD's U.S. operations. Following the disclosure of these deficiencies on April 30, 2024, TD Bank's stock price dropped considerably, giving rise to remedies under Canadian securities legislation.

The court will decide at a later date if the case can proceed and if it is suitable as a class action. Shareholders do not need to take any steps at this time to be part of this case.

For more information, including a copy of the Notice of Action and FAQs, please visit: https://www.sotosclassactions.com/cases/td-bank-stock-drop/.

SOURCE Sotos Class Actions