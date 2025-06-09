AURORA CANNABIS CHS CLASS ACTION CERTIFIED

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Thousands of Canadian cannabis users are hospitalized and diagnosed with Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome ("CHS") every year. CHS is a dangerous side effect that can develop from the regular use of cannabis products. CHS involves cyclical bouts of severe nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, which can persist for days and can occur as often as once every five minutes. In extreme cases, CHS can result in organ failure and even death.

On May 14, 2025, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice certified a national class action which alleges that Aurora Cannabis Inc, and Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. negligently failed to warn consumers of the risk of developing CHS posed by the regular use of their cannabis products. This means that the action can now proceed as a class action. No findings of liability have been made against the defendants.

The action was commenced by V.T., a Canadian Forces veteran who was prescribed cannabis to treat medical conditions. V.T. purchased medicinal cannabis from the Defendants, and used it as prescribed, until they suffered two extreme bouts of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain that were so severe V.T. had to be hospitalized. On the second E.R. visit, V.T. was diagnosed as suffering from CHS. The only certain cure for CHS is to stop consuming cannabis, which V.T. did, and is now symptom-free. None of the cannabis products that V.T. consumed contained any warning about CHS, nor is there any warning in the product monograph, or on Aurora's website.

The claim alleges that the Defendants knew, or should have known, of the risk of CHS arising from the regular use of their cannabis products, but negligently failed to provide any warning to consumers or prescribing physicians about the risk that they could develop CHS. The class action seeks to recover damages for the Class Members who developed CHS.

The class action is brought on behalf of all persons in Canada who purchased a Cannabis Product from Aurora Cannabis Inc. or Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc. (which includes MedReleaf) on or after February 1, 2014 to May 14, 2025 (the "Class Period") who were diagnosed or differentially diagnosed with CHS during the Class Period after consuming one or more Cannabis Products. Cannabis Products are the cannabis and/or synthetic cannabinoid resins, pills, lozenges, concentrates, oils, edibles, beverages, vapours, and raw and adulterated plant material cultivated, designed, manufactured, packaged, labeled, distributed, marketed, and/or sold by the Defendants.

The allegations contained in the Fresh as Amended Statement of Claim have not been proven in court, and the Defendants deny the Plaintiff's claims.

More information about the class proceeding, including the Plaintiff's Fresh as Amended Statement of Claim, is available on Class Counsel's website: https://www.sotosclassactions.com/cases/aurora-cannabis-cannabinoid-hyperemesis-syndrome/.

For further information, or if you have been diagnosed with CHS, please contact Class Counsel:

Sotos Class Actions

55 University Avenue, Suite 600

Toronto, ON M5J 2H7

[email protected]

1-877-294-9747 (toll free)

For media inquiries, please contact Margaret Waddell by phone at 416.977.2413 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Sotos Class Actions