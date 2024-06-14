TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Aramark International Chefs' Cup 2024, hosted in the vibrant city of Toronto, concluded yesterday with a landmark victory for Canada. The prestigious event at Cirillo's Culinary Academy saw the Canadian chef, Adrian Salalac and his chef assistant Richard Perks, clinch the gold medal in a highly competitive showcase of culinary excellence.

The competition, featuring top chefs from around the world, was a testament to skill and creativity. Adrian Salalac emerged as the gold medalist, bringing honour and pride to the host nation. The silver medal was awarded to Nitin Sharma from Aramark UK, and the bronze medal was secured by Jiří Kryda from Aramark Czech Republic, both showcasing remarkable culinary talent.

It's a historic moment for Aramark Canada's culinary scene. Post this

Additionally, special recognition was given in the awards ceremony, with the Best Technical Score Award and Best Assistant Award. Chef Nitin Sharma from Aramark UK won the Best Technical Score, showcasing exceptional skill and precision. The Best Assistant Award was presented to Jakub Vytiska from Aramark Czech Republic, highlighting the indispensable role and superb teamwork displayed throughout the competition.

A Celebration of Global Culinary Artistry

The event presented a unique challenge to the chefs, requiring them to prepare a full-course dinner with a plant-based starter, a main dish, and a dessert using locally sourced ingredients. The rigorous evaluation by a panel of esteemed judges focused on technical skills, creativity, and taste, culminating in a momentous win for the Canadian representative.

"It's a matter of immense pride and joy for Canada to have hosted this prestigious culinary event and to celebrate the victory of our very own chef Adrian," said Steven Prisco, President and CEO of Aramark Canada. "This win is a testament to the exceptional talent and hard work of chef Adrian Salalac and his chef assistant Richard Perks. It's a historic moment for Aramark Canada's culinary scene and an inspiration for our chefs across the country."

Aramark extends its heartfelt thanks to all the participating chefs for their incredible talent and hard work as well as the technical and tasting judges for their expertise and discernment in making this event a success.

"This year's Aramark International Chefs' Cup has been an extraordinary journey," said Karen Williams, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary, Aramark Canada. "We are incredibly proud of all the participants, especially our winning chef from Canada, who has set a new benchmark in culinary excellence."

As the curtains close on this year's event, Aramark looks forward to continuing its tradition of celebrating and nurturing culinary talent. The next International Chef's Cup will be held in China.

