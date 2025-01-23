Aramark Canada Pledges 25% Cut in Food-Related Emissions by 2030 and Introduces "Coolfood Meals" Nationwide

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Aramark Canada, one of the country's largest food service providers, announced today its pioneering step as the first Canadian contract catering company to commit to the Coolfood Pledge, a science-based target to reduce food-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25 percent by 2030. The move represents a deeper involvement with the World Resources Institute's Coolfood initiative, which helps the food industry slash GHG emissions in line with cutting edge climate science.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Aramark's sustainability strategy, "Be Well. Do Well.," aimed at creating a positive impact on both people and the planet. The move bolsters Aramark's global sustainability efforts and advances its commitment to setting science-based targets, including its path to net-zero emissions by 2050; since nearly half of the company's greenhouse gas emissions come from the food it purchases and serves.

"Since we introduced WRI's Coolfood Meals program to our Higher Education partners three years ago, we have seen the demand for climate-friendly and plant-forward meal choices continue to grow across multiple business segments," said Michael Yarymowich, Director of Sustainability at Aramark Canada. "Signing the Coolfood Pledge is the next step in our collaborative partnership with WRI to significantly reduce GHG emissions, providing our teams with a clearly defined goal, while at the same time underlining our commitment to fighting climate change."

Aramark Canada has been serving low carbon certified Coolfood meals in select universities since 2022. These low carbon meals are third party verified by WRI's experts and allow diners to quickly identify options that are delicious and better for the planet. The success of these offerings has paved the way for introducing Coolfood Meals to hundreds of additional Canadian locations, making it even more convenient for guests to make climate-friendly food choices in Higher Education, Business Dining, and Healthcare dining facilities across Canada through 2025 and beyond.

Today's announcement builds on Aramark's existing Coolfood program and partnership with WRI. The company currently offers more than 3000 Coolfood meals across more than 1000 accounts in the United States and in 2022 became the first contract caterer in the US to sign the Coolfood Pledge, thereby establishing a bold standard for reducing food-related emissions within the industry.

"With its enormous reach, Aramark's commitment to cut food's climate impact sends a message to the entire industry that this is the future of dining," said Jenny Arthur, Head of Coolfood at World Resources Institute. "We're excited about the positive feedback from Aramark's consumers, too. It goes to show that sustainable menu offerings can be as delicious and exciting as many classic dishes."

For more information on Aramark Canada's sustainability initiatives and to explore their ongoing environmental efforts, visit Aramark Canada's Environmental, Social, and Governance page.

About Coolfood

Coolfood is an initiative of the World Resources Institute (WRI) that helps food-service organizations measure and reduce their food-related carbon emissions. Through a peer-reviewed calculator and methodology, Coolfood provides farm to fork insights on GHG emissions and the carbon opportunity cost of food procured. Through our work with leading contract caterers, flagship city governments, and healthcare facilities, Coolfood certified meals are helping businesses fulfill consumers desire for low-carbon meal offerings, in a way that is simple for businesses and trusted by consumers.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world's leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 15 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE's list of "World's Most Admired Companies," The Civic 50 by Points of Light 2024, Fair360's "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" and "Top Companies for Black Executives," Newsweek's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2024," the HRC's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Aramark Canada Ltd.

