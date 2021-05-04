Canadian charities join forces to raise funds for India

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - As the devastation brought on by the second wave of COVID-19 continues to unfold in India, leading Canadian aid agencies – through the Humanitarian Coalition – are launching an appeal to raise funds and rush emergency assistance to people in need.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has surpassed 20 million and the death toll has passed 200,000. The deadly surge in infections is overwhelming health services across the country, leading to a lack of beds, healthcare personnel, and oxygen. The wave of critical illness, coupled with lockdowns and curfews, is having a serious impact on livelihoods and food security across the country.

Humanitarian Coalition members are already actively responding to the crisis by supporting the healthcare system with oxygen, ventilators, field hospitals and PPE, promoting COVID vaccination and safe hygiene practices, and ensuring food security and basic survival for vulnerable families.

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition, says, "The situation in India is alarming and heartbreaking. Our member agencies are working tirelessly to respond to the needs. We call on all Canadians to do what they can to help. Acting quickly and giving generously will save lives."

The following agencies are members of the Humanitarian Coalition: Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children, World Vision Canada.

Canadians can give to India COVID crisis relief at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during large-scale humanitarian emergencies.

