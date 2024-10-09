OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - As the humanitarian situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate rapidly —with more than 2,000 people killed, more than 9,800 injured and an estimated one million people fleeing violence—the Humanitarian Coalition, comprised of 12 of Canada's largest aid organizations, has launched an urgent appeal for donations to respond to the escalating humanitarian needs. Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced that the Government of Canada will be matching up to $3 million in individual donations to the Humanitarian Coalition and its 12 member organizations. Donations made between September 24 and November 3 will be eligible for the match.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon that is continuing to put civilian lives in danger," said Richard Morgan, Executive Director of the Humanitarian Coalition. "Many of our member organizations have been working in Lebanon for decades and are already providing life-saving essentials—including food, water, shelter, medicine, and health services. But the scale of this emergency is catastrophic. The humanitarian needs are massive. We are calling on the generosity of Canadians to support the appeal so that we can continue to reach children and families with life-saving support."

The Humanitarian Coalition emphasized that it is united in its call for a ceasefire, along with a call for all sides in the conflict to adhere to International Humanitarian Law, protect civilian lives, and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need as quickly as possible. The Humanitarian Coalition also noted that there are no unmet humanitarian needs in Israel that require their response at this time, but they will continue to monitor the situation.

Humanitarian situation in Lebanon

To date, 2,083 people have lost their lives, 9,869 have been injured (including 690 children), and an estimated one million people have been directly affected or displaced.

The intense military escalation has caused mass displacement, mainly from southern Lebanon and Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs.

and densely populated southern suburbs. The entire population is suffering from psychological impacts and protection concerns from the constant daily fly-by of drones and jets.

Most displaced people require urgent assistance, having had to flee their homes rapidly without the basic items they need for daily life.

The 978 shelters are almost full — schools, gymnasiums, and cultural centers urgently converted into accommodation. Many displaced people are currently sleeping in streets and parks throughout Beirut , and their conditions are becoming increasingly precarious. The progressively colder weather is expected to further complicate shelter issues.

, and their conditions are becoming increasingly precarious. The progressively colder weather is expected to further complicate shelter issues. Displacement from Lebanon to Syria has also been reported. An estimated 285,000 have crossed into Syria since September 23—the majority are women, children and people with disabilities. Of those moving into Syria , approximately 30% are Lebanese and 70% are Syrians crossing back. An estimated 60% of these people are children.

to has also been reported. An estimated 285,000 have crossed into since September 23—the majority are women, children and people with disabilities. Of those moving into , approximately 30% are Lebanese and 70% are Syrians crossing back. An estimated 60% of these people are children. Prior to the current escalation, poverty in Lebanon had more than tripled over the past decade reaching 44% of the total population.

had more than tripled over the past decade reaching 44% of the total population. Lebanon (5.4 million people) hosts more refugees (1.5 million) per capita than any other country in the world. Nine out of ten refugees in Lebanon are living in extreme poverty.

How Humanitarian Coalition members are responding

Our members have been present in Lebanon for decades (and responded in 2020 after the Beirut blast) and are now responding with the following preliminary interventions:

Emergency food aid : Tackling food scarcity by providing food packs containing meat, dates, bread, etc. Also facilitating access to clean water via water bottles and water trucks.

: Tackling food scarcity by providing food packs containing meat, dates, bread, etc. Also facilitating access to clean water via water bottles and water trucks. Shelter & warmth : Distributing, pillows, blankets and other shelter items.

: Distributing, pillows, blankets and other shelter items. Emergency kits: Distributing hygiene kits, dignity kits, menstrual health management kits.

Distributing hygiene kits, dignity kits, menstrual health management kits. Medical support : Supporting healthcare clinics and mobile units to continue providing emergency services, maternal health and newborn care, immunization, mobility aids, emergency rehabilitation, and psychological first aid and support.

: Supporting healthcare clinics and mobile units to continue providing emergency services, maternal health and newborn care, immunization, mobility aids, emergency rehabilitation, and psychological first aid and support. Protection : Providing services to prevent gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Also setting up child protection areas and assisting with family reunification.

: Providing services to prevent gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and abuse. Also setting up child protection areas and assisting with family reunification. Emergency cash assistance: Providing cash to enable families to obtain what they need most urgently and appropriately and to support local markets.

The Humanitarian Coalition brings together 12 leading aid organizations to provide Canadians with a simple and effective way to help during major international humanitarian emergencies. Its members are Action Against Hunger, Canadian Foodgrains Bank, Canadian Lutheran World Relief, CARE Canada, Doctors of the World, Humanity & Inclusion Canada, Islamic Relief Canada, Oxfam Canada, Oxfam-Québec, Plan International Canada, Save the Children Canada, and World Vision Canada.

Canadians can help provide assistance to people affected by the emergency in Lebanon by donating at www.together.ca or by calling 1-855-461-2154.

SOURCE Humanitarian Coalition

For more information or to request an interview: Bob Neufeld, [email protected], 905-441-2640; Tiffany Baggetta, [email protected], 647-517-4563