Canadian Cancer Society applauds new federal regulations restricting e-cigarette advertising

OTTAWA, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) commends the federal government for new proposed regulations restricting e-cigarette advertising announced today by Minister of Health Patty Hajdu. The regulations include a broadly-based ban on e-cigarette advertising, with an exception for locations where youth do not have access. The draft regulations are subject to a 30-day consultation period.

"Widespread e-cigarette advertising has contributed to the dramatic increase in youth vaping," says Rob Cunningham, Senior Policy Analyst, Canadian Cancer Society. "These restrictions are strong and will protect youth from tobacco company marketing strategies and from exposure to e-cigarette advertising in social media, billboards, television, and other locations." CCS urges that the draft regulations be given final adoption and come into force as soon as possible.

Youth vaping continues to increase. Troubling data released today from the Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey (CSTADS) found the use of e-cigarettes among high school students has doubled. The survey found that among students in grades 10-12 in Canada, e-cigarette use increased from 15% to 29% in the 2016-17 school year to the 2018-19 school year (measured by use in past 30 days). Previously, a study published June 20, 2019 in the British Medical Journal found a 74% increase in vaping among 16-19 year-olds in Canada in a single year, from 2017 to 2018.

"A comprehensive approach is needed to address youth vaping," adds Cunningham. "We urge the federal government to move on a pressing basis to adopt other measures, including comprehensive restrictions on flavours, a maximum nicotine level of 20 mg/ml, and a tax on vaping products. We have made such progress at reducing youth smoking, that we do not need a new generation of youth addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes."

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Canada, killing 45,000 Canadians annually, including about 30% of all cancer deaths. There are still 5 million Canadians who smoke, representing 16% of the population aged 12+. An enormous amount of work needs to be done to reduce youth smoking and vaping and to achieve the objective of under 5% of Canadians using tobacco by 2035.



