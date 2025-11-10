Cancertrialscanada.ca will empower patients and accelerate cancer research progress

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and the Quebec – Clinical Research Organization in Cancer (Q-CROC) are pleased to launch Cancer Trials Canada, the country's only national, bilingual, patient-centric website dedicated to cancer clinical trials. This innovative website is designed to equip Canadians with clear, up-to-date information about academic and pharmaceutical-led trials for adults across Canada -- all in one place.

Clinical trials test the safety and effectiveness of new treatment approaches under close medical supervision. They provide an opportunity for patients to help advance research that could potentially lead to better care and save lives. Recent survey data released by the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with CCS revealed that 1 in 4 people diagnosed with cancer and 1 in 3 of those who know someone with a diagnosis knew nothing about clinical trials when first surveyed. Among Canadians with no personal connection to cancer, more than half had never even heard of clinical trials. (Read the full Angus Reid Report here). Cancer Trials Canada offers a solution by providing patients with the information they need to consider clinical trial participation, together with their caregivers and healthcare providers.

"Clinical trials are essential to advancing cancer research and improving outcomes but until now, information has been fragmented and difficult to navigate. Cancer Trials Canada closes that gap by making trial access easier and more transparent," says Sandra Krueckl, EVP, Mission, Information & Support Services, Canadian Cancer Society. "We're proud to partner with Q-CROC, whose pioneering platform and shared commitment to patient-first innovation have helped us build a truly national, bilingual resource that empowers Canadians to find and access cancer trials with confidence."

Cancer Trials Canada offers a centralized, bilingual database of adult cancer trials in Canada; easy-to-use search tools tailored to patient and provider needs; and detailed trial listings, including eligibility, treatment type, location and trial site contact information. The website also provides lay-friendly educational resources about trial phases, risks and benefits as well as live support via CCS's Cancer Information Helpline and Q-CROC's Onco+ for Quebec residents.

"Equitable access to cancer clinical trials has always been at the heart of Q-CROC's mission. Cancer Trials Canada was built on the foundation of our provincial platform, OncoQuébec, which has proven that a centralized tool can transform access to trial information. By scaling up this model nationally in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring that every Canadian touched by cancer has access to the information needed to consider the option of clinical trial participation, when possible," says Lucie D'Amours, General Manager, Q-CROC.

The launch of Cancer Trials Canada reflects CCS and Q-CROC's shared commitment to innovation, equity and excellence in cancer care. Together, the organizations are advancing a vision where everyone in Canada affected by cancer can access the information they need to explore clinical trial opportunities.

Visit cancertrialscanada.ca to find out more about clinical trials that might be right for you or your loved one.

Additional Quotes



"The time after a cancer diagnosis is overwhelming. I knew trials were happening globally and I was eager to join one in Canada. I was fortunate to find an oncologist starting a trial I was eligible for, but only because I did my own research and was in the right place at the right time. The new Cancer Trials Canada website makes it easier for patients to find trials that may help. If it had existed when I was diagnosed, it would've made a difficult time much easier to navigate."

- Laura Crane, clinical trial participant

"As a clinician, I've seen firsthand how challenging it can be for patients to find reliable information about cancer clinical trials. Many people aren't aware of the options available to them, and navigating multiple sources can be overwhelming. Cancer Trials Canada streamlines this process, making it easier for my patients -- and their families -- to explore potential new treatments and discuss trial opportunities as part of their care. Having a trusted, bilingual resource like this is a major step forward for patient empowerment and access."

- Dr Rebecca Auer, Executive Vice-President of Research and Innovation at The Ottawa Hospital, CEO and Scientific Director of the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, and CCS-funded researcher

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

About Quebec – Clinical Research Organization in Cancer (Q-CROC)

The Quebec - Clinical Research Organization in Cancer is a not-for-profit organization founded 17 years ago by two visionary oncologists. We improve recruitment strategies, making clinical research more accessible to people affected by cancer and healthcare professionals. Since launching OncoQuébec in 2019, we have been operating this innovative platform to connect patients with clinical trials and support the advancement of cancer research.

About the survey

The Angus Reid Institute and the Canadian Cancer Society's Advocacy team conducted an online survey from Jan. 10-17, 2025, among a randomized sample of 2,044 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to region, gender, age, household income and education, based on the Canadian census. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for jointly by ARI and the Canadian Cancer Society.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For media inquiries, please contact: Lindsay Silverberg, Founder and PR Consultant, LPR Consulting, [email protected], 416-710-3733