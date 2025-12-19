MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) expresses its disappointment with the decision by the Quebec government, according to Radio-Canada, to lower the starting age for the Quebec Breast Cancer Screening Program (PQDCS) to only 45.

On September 29, the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) recommended gradually integrating women aged 45 to 49 into the PQDCS. However, the agency stressed that Quebec's recall rate, which is higher than the Canadian average, needed to be lowered and that the program's IT system needed to be upgraded to avoid overloading the health network.

With one in eight women expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, CCS believes that screening programs should start at age 40. Given that 13% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed between the ages of 40 and 49, CCS believes that it is crucial to begin screening at age 40 in order to improve survival odds.

"We welcome the inclusion of women aged 45 to 49 in the program as progress in terms of access to breast cancer screening. However, we urge the Quebec government to propose and adopt a concrete plan to make this program even more accessible and equitable. Doing so would enable detecting this cancer at a stage when treatments are most effective and reduce late referrals to the healthcare network," David Raynaud, Senior Manager, Advocacy at CCS.

Lowering the age at which breast cancer screening begins allows more cancers to be detected and identified earlier, when treatment is most likely to be successful.

"Patients have been very vocal about their frustrations with guidelines that fail to recognize the changing needs of a population affected by cancer at an earlier age," added David Raynaud. "Some women tell us they feel abandoned by a system that lacks clarity regarding the age at which they should start getting screening and that forces them to fight for services."

Yet, Quebec has the highest breast cancer rate in the country, according to projection data from the Canadian Cancer Statistics 2025 report and remains the last province to have adjusted its screening program for women under 50."

In the context of fiscal restraint and ahead of Quebec's upcoming budget, the Canadian Cancer Society emphasizes the importance of ensuring this announcement is backed by adequate funding. Without additional investments--particularly to expand the system's capacity--it will be impossible to meet the anticipated increase in demand and guarantee timely, equitable access to screening services.

CCS will continue to urge the Quebec government to adopt concrete measures to make the program even more accessible and equitable. The organization also stresses the need for the swift rollout of the program's new components. Every delay in implementation represents a missed opportunity to detect the disease earlier.

Every Canadian should have equitable and timely access to breast cancer screening, no matter who they are or where they live. As such, CCS is advocating for a global intervention focused on the following areas:

Invest in research;

Enhance data collection;

Develop guidelines for individuals at elevated or high risk;

Update the screening eligibility of individuals at average risk, including lowering the age at which screening begins;

Enhance breast cancer screening programs to consider the needs of specific populations;

Build awareness of existing breast cancer screening programs;

Develop joint solutions with underserved communities to increase their participation;

Invest in health human resources.

Highlights

In Quebec, breast cancer is expected in 2025 to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women and the second leading cause of cancer-related death, after lung cancer.

In 2025, an estimated 8,200 Quebec women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 1,350 will die from the disease.

To learn more about breast cancer, visit cancer.ca/breastcancer or call 1-888-939-3333.

