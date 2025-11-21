MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) wrapped up the 19th edition of the Gala des Grands Chefs de Montréal, which raised a record $701,131. More than 600 guests, primarily from the information technology sector, gathered at Parc Jean-Drapeau's Espace Paddock for a special gourmet experience themed the taste of Quebec through the seasons.

The money raised will support the services offered by the Jacques-Cantin Lodge, which for the past 35 years has been a home away from home for Quebecers with cancer and their loved ones. We extend our sincere thanks to the Jacques Cantin family for their generous donation of $50,000.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank everyone present, our honorary chair, our ambassadors, our partners, our incredible Brigade of Hope and the 140 or so volunteers who brought magic to this evening. Their generosity and commitment to the cancer cause shows how mobilization and solidarity can truly change lives. Thanks to their support, we can continue our mission of offering essential services to people here who are affected by cancer."--Jean-Sébastien Boudreault, Executive Director, Corporate and Community Partnerships, Quebec, Canadian Cancer Society.

Funding Essential Services

Hosted with gusto by Marina Orsini, the Gala was marked by a touching testimonial by Christiane Labrie, a guest of the Jacques-Cantin Lodge who highlighted the essential role the lodge plays in the lives of people affected by cancer and their caregivers. Performer Ludovick Bourgeois delivered a powerful rendition of the song Seul au combat in honour of his late father, Patrick Bourgeois. These moments gave the evening profound meaning by underscoring the necessity of supporting the cause and keeping hope alive.

Influential Voices United for a Cause

Under the leadership of honorary chair Daniella Toledano, Partner, Cyber Security Services, Deloitte Canada, the Gala des Grands Chefs was supported by a dedicated committee of ambassadors and a Brigade of Hope made up of Quebec's top chefs: Amine Laabi, Anthony Vien, Caroline Dumas, Collin Strohbach and Marc-André Jetté, with the collaboration of renowned sommelier Michelle Bouffard and the École hôtelière de la Montérégie.

"Chairing this evening is a great honour. For me, it is a meaningful way to contribute to a cause that affects us all and support Quebecers who face this disease with courage. As members of an industry shaping tomorrow's world, business leaders in information technology remind us that solidarity is at the heart of progress. Knowing that our commitment helps create a humane and dignified environment moves me deeply."--Daniella Toledano, Partner, Cybersecurity Services, Deloitte Canada

Record support for the Jacques-Cantin Lodge

Two in five Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Located near the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, the Jacques-Cantin Lodge is a home away from home for people with cancer who must travel to Montreal to receive treatment, and their families. This warm and affordable living space offers essential services: low-cost accommodation, healthy meals and snacks, transportation to treatment centres as well as social and emotional support and free wigs and breast prostheses.

Recognized as the information technology community's biggest charity event in Quebec for the cancer cause, the Gala des Grands Chefs in Montreal has received remarkable support to fund the services of the Jacques-Cantin Lodge, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Since 2007, this major benefit evening has raised nearly $5.2M to concretely improve the lives of people affected by the disease.

To support this home away from home in Montreal, which for 35 years has been offering accommodations to those affected by cancer, visit galadesgrandschefs.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society. Call 1 888 939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

