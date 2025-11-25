MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is proud to announce that actress Léane Labrèche-Dor is joining the organization as the new Lead Ambassador for Quebec. The announcement was made today at the Jacques-Cantin Lodge, which offers a warm, affordable and supportive home away from home for people with cancer who must travel to Montreal to receive treatment, as well as for their caregivers.

Léane Labrèche-Dor is the Lead Ambassador of the Canadian Cancer Society in Quebec. (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

As Lead Ambassador for Quebec, Léane will amplify CCS's mission, strengthen public engagement, and support fundraising initiatives. For more information, visit cancer.ca/lead-ambassador.

A personal cause that brings hope

"My mother and my two grandfathers had cancer. I was 13 when my mother was diagnosed. After three years of treatment, the cancer spread to her lungs, and then other organs. I saw firsthand the challenges, the strength and the resilience this disease demands. It marked me deeply, and 20 years later, I have the distance and perspective to bring hope to others. Through my role as Lead Ambassador, I want to support the Canadian Cancer Society's mission and help offer comfort, hope and practical support to everyone facing cancer as well as to their loved ones." -- Léane Labrèche-Dor

Léane has chosen to get involved because she hopes to truly make a difference for people facing cancer.

"We are delighted to welcome Léane as CCS's new Lead Ambassador. Her experience, empathy and generosity will allow her to deeply connect with Quebecers affected by cancer, offering them a message of hope and reminding them of the importance of supporting research that saves and improves lives. She will also help amplify the many services offered by CCS and inspire the public to join a powerful collective movement against cancer."--Isabelle Girard, Director, Communications for Quebec and French Canada, CCS.

Holiday campaign 2025–2026

This announcement is part of CCS's holiday campaign, which reminds us that every moment is a gift, especially for people affected by cancer. It's an opportunity to give more towards cancer research, as well as the programs and support that help people with cancer and their loved ones.

Fund research and support programs

Donations to CCS drive progress in cancer research that save lives. Every breakthrough in cancer research helps people enjoy more precious moments with those they love. This support also fuels innovative projects such as Dr. Arielle Elkrief's work on a groundbreaking approach to treating advanced melanoma, and Dr. Hermann Nabi's efforts to build a database of 20,000 Quebecers with breast cancer to advance more effective research.

Acting together to pave the way for a future without cancer

This holiday season, donate to the Canadian Cancer Society at cancer.ca to help people affected by cancer enjoy more meaningful precious moments with their loved ones.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We raise funds to fuel the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. Together with patients, supporters, donors and volunteers, we work to create a healthier future for everyone. Because to take on cancer, it takes all of us. It takes a society.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

For more information or interview requests: Julia Larivière, PR and Public Affairs, 438 499-6716/ [email protected]