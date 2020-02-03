Canadian Cancer Society and Prostate Cancer Canada celebrate their amalgamation

Transformational partnership showcases leadership in the non-profit sector



TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - On the eve of World Cancer Day, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Prostate Cancer Canada (PCC) have finalized their amalgamation. This transformational partnership is a bold and critically needed step forward within the cancer charity sector in Canada. The newly amalgamated organization will be led by Andrea Seale, CEO of CCS.



"With more than 300 cancer charities in Canada, donors expect us to reduce duplication and work together so that donations go further in helping people facing cancer," explains Seale. "Through this amalgamation, we are bringing together the strengths of two organizations that share many common goals: preventing cancer, funding life saving cancer research, and ensuring no one faces cancer alone. By partnering, we will be more efficient while also amplifying impact for people facing prostate cancer, expanding awareness and activity around important issues like early detection and survivor support."

The amalgamation between PCC and CCS builds upon the momentum created by CCS's unprecedented 2017 merger with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. That remarkable consolidation resulted in a 28% year-over-year reduction in fundraising expenses and increased funding for research, programs and services.

As a newly amalgamated organization, CCS remains committed to improving the cancer experience for people facing all types of cancer, including prostate cancer – the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men.

"The reality is 1 in 9 Canadian men is expected to develop prostate cancer in his lifetime," says Peter Coleridge, former President and CEO of PCC. CCS's national reach, extensive community presence and deep history of public engagement allows us to invest in research and programs that will ultimately make an even bigger difference for Canadians affected by prostate cancer. I am committed to helping with a smooth transition to unify two reputable charities and am confident we can accomplish much more together than we ever could separately."



"CCS is proud to be entrusted with the opportunity to continue the mission of Prostate Cancer Canada. This amalgamation is an example of two great organizations combining for efficiency and increased impact. Together we will do more than we could have separately. More of our donors' dollars will go for mission and less for administration," says Robert Lawrie, Chair of CCS' Board of Directors. "Both PCC and CCS have sector leading governance, which will also become even stronger as Christopher Wein, the former PCC Chair and David Woollcombe, one of its former Vice Chairs, join the CCS Board."

"While PCC has contributed to cutting the prostate cancer mortality rate in half over the last 25 years, we still lose 11 men every day. This amalgamation bolsters our ability to continue our critically important work for Canadian families," says Stephen Pike, former PCC Board of Directors Chair.

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

