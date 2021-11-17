TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada is pleased to announce that Canadian Blood Services (CBS) has awarded a three-year tender for ADYNOVATE®i [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant) PEGgylated] as part of its request for proposal for recombinant Factor VIII Standard Half-Life (SHL) process as part of its formulary product mix. The three-year term is the second consecutive time Takeda has won the CBS tender for ADYNOVATE®, which includes two 1-year option years.

"Being able to continue to provide Canadian hemophilia patients with this important treatment option is a tremendous source of pride for Takeda," said Rute Fernandes, General Manger, Takeda Canada. "Adopting a holistic approach that incorporates real world evidence, delivers personalized care, and support services that address the needs of patients beyond their treatment, underscores Takeda's commitment to patients and providing value to the healthcare system. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Canadian Blood Services, and through it, being able to extend the benefits of ADYNOVATE® as well as the support services we are committed to making available for patients."

As part of the tendering process in response to the Canadian Blood Services' value-based criteria, Takeda presented a model that transitioned from one that was strictly price-based to one that included value-based criteria. This transition represents a significant milestone towards a more sustainable procurement model, and ultimately a better, more holistic approach to supporting the hemophilia A community.

ADYNOVATE®ii is a pegylated recombinant Antihemophilic factor (ADVATE®iii) and is indicated in patients with hemophilia A (congenital factor VII deficiency) for: control and prevention of bleeding episodes; prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes; perioperative management.

