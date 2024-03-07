TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In recognition of Fraud Prevention Month in March, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) announces the release of a new cyber security toolkit designed for newcomers to Canada. This initiative broadens the CBA's suite of fraud prevention tools, which already includes resources tailored for individuals, small businesses, and older adults, all of which are aimed at enhancing protections against fraud and scams.

Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, CBA, emphasized the toolkit's significance: "At a time when digital threats loom larger than ever, it's imperative that all Canadians, especially newcomers who might not yet be fully aware of local laws or the specific scams that are prevalent in Canada, have the knowledge and resources at their disposal to safeguard their personal and financial information."

Developed in collaboration with the Get Cyber Safe campaign, this toolkit provides important information to help newcomers identify and avoid scams, including:

Recognizing phishing scams and suspicious emails or texts.

Avoiding One-Time Passcode scams.

Identifying phone scams, including fraudulent calls from supposed government officials or financial institutions.

Understanding tax season scams and legitimate communications from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Protecting against ransomware through preventive measures.

Identifying fake websites and apps designed to steal personal or financial information.

And more.

All fraud prevention toolkits are accessible in English and French on the CBA's website:

The CBA and its member banks work closely with law enforcement, government departments and agencies, and other stakeholders to educate Canadians on how to stay vigilant, adhere to safe online practices, and distinguish between legitimate requests and attempted fraud. If a customer notices unauthorized activity, they should immediately report it to their financial institution, their local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

About Fraud Prevention Month

Led by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Competition Bureau of Canada, Fraud Prevention Month is an annual campaign that seeks to help people and businesses recognize, reject and report fraud. This year's theme, "20 years of fighting fraud: From then to now" will help Canadians recognize how fraud has evolved over the years, from telemarketing and mail to social media and Artificial Intelligence.

About Get Cyber Safe

Get Cyber Safe is a national public awareness campaign created to inform Canadians about cyber security and the simple steps they can take to help protect themselves online. The campaign is led by the Communications Security Establishment, with advice and guidance from its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, on behalf of the Government of Canada.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

