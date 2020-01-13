Canadian Bankers Association launches Cyber Security Challenge

The Cyber Challenge, created in partnership with BMO Financial Group, CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank and TD Bank Grou­p, will take place over a five-month period. Finalists will get the opportunity to prototype and pitch their innovative solutions to a panel of expert judges from the participating banks. Applications will be accepted until March 1, 2020, and the final two-day event will take place in Toronto on May 16 and 17, 2020.

Eligible participants from all backgrounds and fields of study are invited to participate and put their innovations to the test. Ensuring the broadest possible participation in banking workforces, including IT security teams, means tapping fully into the diversity of Canada's postsecondary student population.

"The CBA Cyber Security Challenge will harness the burgeoning expertise of Canada's future workforce across diverse perspectives and skill sets," says Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "We're excited to see what bold ideas students will bring to the banking industry."

For complete information on the Cyber Security Challenge, visit http://bit.ly/CBAChallenge

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Bankers Association

For further information: Mathieu Labrèche, Director, Media Strategy, Canadian Bankers Association, [email protected], 416-362-6093 ext. 238

