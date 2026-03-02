TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - As fraud and scams continue to grow in scale and sophistication, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) continues to educate Canadians on how they can protect themselves and their finances with new and improved resources. In recognition of Fraud Prevention Month, the CBA is releasing an enhanced consumer fraud prevention toolkit and launching a new quiz for Canadians to test their scam-spotting skills. These resources are in addition to the CBA's monthly newsletter to provide timely information on emerging threats, including AI-driven scams, as well as guidance on what banks will never ask customers to share.

"Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, using new technologies like AI to make scams more convincing and harder to detect," said Anthony G. Ostler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CBA. "That is why education and awareness are a critical line of defence. Through our updated toolkit and resources, we're giving Canadians practical, easy-to-use resources to help them recognize red flags, protect their personal information and stay a step ahead of criminals."

In addition to the updated toolkit, the CBA is challenging Canadians to put their newly acquired knowledge to the test, with a new scam detection quiz that guides Canadians through real-world scenarios to test their knowledge and sharpen their ability to identify red flags.

Information on the fraud prevention toolkit, "What your bank with NEVER ask you" quiz and additional resources are available on the CBA website. This initiative supports the national Fraud Prevention Month campaign led by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, the Competition Bureau Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

