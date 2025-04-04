CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to share its finalists for 2024 CAJ Awards.

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the Delta Hotel Downtown Calgary.

The CAJ is Canada’s largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ’s primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy. (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Journalists)

The gala is the CAJ's signature annual event to conclude its national conference. The theme for this year's conference is Because Facts Still Matter.

"Journalism that serves the public interest is an essential service that shines a light into the darkest corners of society," said Brent Jolly, president of the CAJ. "In a time of chaos, disorder, and shrinking civic spaces, fact-based journalism is a critical antidote to a rising sense of cynicism. Quality journalism serves as a beacon of hope for a more fair and just world - a quality that is universally shared by this year's finalists."

Judges selected these finalists from a record 540 submissions. "Our team was blown away by the range and depth of the quality journalism Canadians produced this year," said Jason Markusoff, CAJ Awards committee chair. "Many judges told me how difficult their selections were this year, given how much inspiring and stellar work was entered."

For the first time this year, CAJ Awards will announce two winners in each category: Gold and Silver. Both will get certificates to acknowledge the outstanding journalism, while the Gold winner will also get a monetary prize.

Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order by media outlet. Links to nominated work have been provided where available.

The finalists in the WRITTEN NEWS category are:

Grant Robertson, Kathryn Blaze Baum

The algorithm

The Globe and Mail

Nicholas De Rosa, Jeff Yates

Le Canada, « cible numéro un » de fraudeurs internationaux

Radio-Canada Info

Ghada Alsharif

I went undercover as an Uber Eats courier

Toronto Star

Wendy Gillis, Jennifer Pagliaro

The invisible girl

Toronto Star

Jeff Hamilton, Katrina Clarke

Building blocks, crumbling foundation

Winnipeg Free Press

The finalists in the HUGO RODRIGUES AWARD FOR COMMUNITY NEWS (formerly Community Written) category are:

Michelle Allan

Families in Thunder Bay accuse landlord of illegally shutting power, threats

CBC Thunder Bay

Heather Wright

York 1 environmental

The Independent of Petrolia and Central Lambton

Stephanie Crosier

Kingston courthouses 'security disaster waiting to happen'

Kingston Whig-Standard

Wency Leung

GFL says it's 'Green For Life'—Its neighbours disagree

The Local

Jessica Lee

Grizzly bears back in crosshairs

Rocky Mountain Outlook

The finalists in the BROADCAST OVER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Brittany Guyot, Tom Fennario

Food for profit

APTN Investigates

Mark Kelley, Timothy Sawa, Lisa Ellenwood, Loretta Hicks

Dawson Creek: We want our town back

CBC News: The Fifth Estate

Ryan Garland, Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco

Priority Purple - Overdose in progress

CBC Ottawa

Priscilla Plamondon-Lalancette, Gil Shochat

La face cachée de l'aluminium vert

Radio-Canada Info

Brandi Morin, Geordie Day

The Apache Stronghold standing in the way of a massive coppermine

Ricochet Media

The finalists in the BROADCAST UNDER FIVE MINUTES category are:

Rebecca Collard

The day after: Young Palestinians want "honest democracy"

CBC News

Yvette Brend, Nicholas Allan

Lytton rebuild

CBC Vancouver

Marie-Claude Paradis-Desfosses

Violence à Lac Simon : «On se fait poignarder» au primaire, confie une enfant de 11 ans

Noovo Info

Davide Gentile, Daniel Boily, Jacques Racine, Ivanoh Demers

Une plaie de lit fatale pour un tétraplégique

Radio-Canada Info

Romain Schue, Thomas Bignon

Dans les coulisses des traversées clandestines avec des passeurs indiens

Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the COMMUNITY BROADCAST category are:

Taryn Grant

On the doorstep

CBC Atlantic Voice

Virginie Ann

Addictions Awareness Week: Crucial conversations in the Yukon

CBC Yukon

Lela Savic

Pas tout Montréal

La Converse

Alice Zanetta

Des citoyens lancent un café solidaire à Sainte-Foy

Fréquence / CKIA

James Westman, Anthony Lippa-Hardy, Anita Li

Why you're at risk every time you cross this intersection in Scarborough

The Green Line

The finalists in the DATA JOURNALISM category are:

Valérie Ouellet, Mike Crawley, Aloysius Wong, Andreas Wesley, Catherine Cullen

Canada's international student spike was blamed on private colleges. Here's what really happened

CBC News: Investigative Unit

Julie Ireton, Valérie Ouellet, Falice Chin

Paid to stay home

CBC Ottawa

Erin Anderssen, Chen Wang, Rachelle Younglai

Wasted space: Could Canada's underused public land be the key to solving the housing crisis?

The Globe and Mail

Charles Mathieu, Dominique Cambron-Goulet

La carte des «trappes à tickets» : Voyez les secteurs avec le plus de contraventions

Journal de Montréal

Sylvie Fournier, Daniel Tremblay, Benoit Michaud, Jo-Ann Demers

Église catholique inc.

Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the ONLINE MEDIA category are:

Emily Blake

Effectively impossible for sex offenders to get treatment in NWT

Cabin Radio

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Norma Hilton, Scott Martin, Rhythm Sachdeva

Lead in drinking water

Investigative Journalism Bureau

Thomas Gerbet

Autochtones et Hydro-Québec : le grand malaise des factures impayées

Radio-Canada (web)

Christopher Curtis

Uncovering an illegal dumping scheme in Kanesatake

The Rover

Chris Beaver, Katie O'Connor, Jasmine El Kurd, Pam Palmater

NDN POV

TVO Today

The finalists in the FREEDOM OF INFORMATION JOURNALISM are:

Allison Jones

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

The Canadian Press

Emma McIntosh

Containment breached

The Narwhal

Caroline Touzin, Ariane Lacoursière

Centres jeunesse et foyers de groupe de la DPJ : De plus en plus de mesures de contention ou d'isolement

La Presse

Thomas Gerbet

Northvolt : Québec a retiré des arguments scientifiques de son analyse

Radio-Canada

Amanda Follett Hosgood

BC illegally collected personal info tied to the Wet'suwet'en conflict

The Tyee

This award is kindly sponsored by the Ken and Debbie Rubin Public Interest Advocacy Fund.

The finalists in the PHOTOJOURNALISM category are:

Gavin John

Gavin John portfolio

The Globe and Mail, The Narwhal

Amy Romer

Photography from a 4-day reporting trip with Brandi Morin

IndigiNews, Ricochet Media

Martin Tremblay

New hope for Syria

La Presse

Carlos Osorio

Carlos Osorio 2024 portfolio

Reuters, The Globe and Mail

The finalists in the SCOOP category are:

Shireen Ahmed

Toronto awarded WNBA expansion team to begin play in 2026

CBC Sports

Anaïs Elboujdaïni

Le Canada demande à des travailleurs de la santé de Gaza s'ils ont soigné des membres du Hamas

La Converse

Joanna Frketich

Investigating deaths at Ontario children's hospital

The Hamilton Spectator

Bethany Lindsay

One third of B.C.'s 'publicly funded substance-use treatment beds' don't provide any treatment

Investigative Journalism Foundation

Brett McKay

Alberta premier reveals plans to transfer hospitals away from AHS

St. Albert Gazette

The finalists in the DAILY EXCELLENCE category are:

Margaret Evans, Stephanie Jenzer, David Iacolucci

At Saydnaya prison, Syrians are looking for answers

CBC News: The National

Suzanne Rent

Build Nova Scotia gives Atlantic Road Construction and Paving deadline after company puts barriers at trail in Dartmouth Cove

The Halifax Examiner

Sebastian Bron, Fallon Hewitt

Former Hamilton Catholic teacher killed in random attack; police charge alleged serial killer

The Hamilton Spectator

Shannon Waters

What on Earth just happened with B.C.'s carbon tax?

The Narwhal

Thomas Gerbet, Lise Millette

Cancer : Rouyn-Noranda va perdre son seul médecin oncologue

Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Fabrice de Pierrebourg

Reconstruire une cité millénaire

L'actualité

Janice Dickson

Operation Abraham's mission of mercy

The Globe and Mail

Lindsay Jones

A cloud of mistrust

The Globe and Mail

Jana Pruden

The audacity of rope

The Globe and Mail

Rachel Browne

A killer among them

Maclean's

The finalists in the COMMUNITY WRITTEN FEATURE category are:

Liny Lamberink

Regrowth

CBC North

Julien Green

Troubled water: The Eagle gold mine failure

CBC Yukon

Loubna Chlaikhy, Melissa Haouari

Quand les armes à feu sont mises entre les mains d'adolescents

La Converse

Tyler Harper

In every Nelson he visits, Jeff Truesdell finds the man he loved

Nelson Star

Jeff Outhit

Everything was a lie

Waterloo Region Record

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ AWARD FOR HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTING are:

Tamara Pimentel

Beyond the strip

APTN

Jessica Owen

Lack of support leaves victims of rape more angry, mortified

CollingwoodToday

Robert Cribb, Declan Keogh, Wendy-Ann Clarke, Owen Thompson

Mind games

Investigative Journalism Bureau

Team

La prison de l'Esprit-Saint

Noovo Info

Gabrielle Duchaine

La maison des horreurs

La Presse

The finalists in the CWA CANADA / CAJ AWARD FOR LABOUR REPORTING are:

David Wiwchar

Vietnamese migrant workers rescued

93.3 The PEAK CJAV-FM (Port Alberni)

Anusha Siddiqui

Exploited in the workplace: The 'Canadian dream' turns into a nightmare for international students

Investigative Journalism Foundation

Natalia Rivero Gómez

Reporting on working conditions in the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

The Rover

Zak Vescera

Poisoned waters: The war between BC Ferries and its union

The Tyee

Emma Arkell

Canadian teachers face harassment in wake of 'parental rights' policies

Xtra Magazine

The finalists in the JHR / CAJ EMERGING INDIGENOUS JOURNALIST AWARD are:

Odette Auger

Portfolio

APTN News, Windspeaker

Tchadas Leo

Portfolio

CHEK News

Jérôme Gill-Couture

Portfolio

Radio-Canada Info

Crystal Greene

Portfolio

Ricochet Media, IndigiNews, Pivot Media

Joy SpearChief-Morris

Portfolio

Toronto Star

The finalists in the ENVIRONMENTAL AND CLIMATE CHANGE AWARD category are:

Danielle Paradis, Mark Blackburn, Jesse Andrushko

The place that thaws

APTN News

Team

Eyes of the beast: Climate disaster survivor stories

Climate Disaster Project, Neworld Theatre

Jenn Thornhill Verma, Johnny C.Y. Lam, Murat Yükselir, Melissa Tait, Clare Vander Meersch

Labrador Inuit are taking the fight against climate change into their own hands

The Globe and Mail

Ainslie Cruickshank

A portrait of pollution around Canada's busiest port

The Narwhal

Gilbert Bégin, Julien Robert

Le boeuf musqué à la conquête du Nunavik

Radio-Canada Info

The finalists in the NATIONAL NEWSMEDIA COUNCIL-CAJ STUDENT JOURNALISM AWARD OF EXCELLENCE are:

Andrew Neary

R.A. Sennett: From public school to global headquarters, 170 years of learning

The Chronicle - Durham College

Asbah Ahmad, Sophia Coppolino, Aimée Look

The hazing incident that erased a prestigious Queen's Commerce club

The Queen's Journal - Queen's University

Chloe Kim, Leonor Dias, Alexa Difrancesco, Noel Tesfa

The Call (S3E5) - We Met U When

Toronto Metropolitan University School of Journalism

Nalyn Tindall

Getting by on gig work: The hidden costs of 'easy' money

The Eyeopener - Toronto Metropolitan University

Om Shanbhag

The driving dilemma: How nursing students struggle to access placements

The Western Gazette - Western University

This award is kindly sponsored by the Fraser MacDougall Journalism Prize Fund.

This year's awards finalists qualify for special discounted rates for the conference and awards gala. All finalists will be contacted with how to obtain these discounts.

Tickets for this year's gala are currently available for purchase and seating is limited.

The CAJ thanks all those who submitted their work for consideration and congratulate the finalists listed above. We look forward to further recognizing and celebrating your work.

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

For further information: Brent Jolly, CAJ president - [email protected]; Jason Markusoff, Awards committee chair - [email protected]