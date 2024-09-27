Canadian and U.S. governments reach latest milestone toward U.S. Customs and Border Protection Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Preclearance would result in enhanced security, increased route offerings and passenger convenience, and could grow airport's annual economic contribution to $5.3 billion

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Officials from the Government of Canada, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) gathered this morning near the future site of the airport's U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance facility, made possible in part by an investment of $30 million by the Government of Canada, to reaffirm their commitment to bring Preclearance to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Preclearance offers enhanced security to the border-crossing process while boosting the economies of both countries through facilitated travel between Canada and the United States.

Officials from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will announce plans to expand United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance to Billy Bishop Airport, ushering in a new era of connectivity and convenience from the heart of downtown Toronto. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is the 5th-busiest Canadian airport serving the United States, and the planned expansion of Preclearance to the airport will enhance passenger convenience by allowing U.S.-bound travellers to clear U.S. Customs, Immigration, and Agriculture inspection before takeoff. Travelers then bypass CBP inspections upon U.S. arrival and proceed directly to their connecting flight or destination.

In addition to the significant enhancements to passenger experience, Preclearance will open up more routes to the United States from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, potentially growing the airport's annual economic contribution to $5.3 billion, boosting employment on both sides of the border, and strengthening bilateral trade and tourism between the United States and Canada. Preclearance also allows for a shared approach to security. The process allows both countries to manage the border in a way that addresses shared security concerns, including managing threats early.

For the past year, DHS and CBP, in coordination with Transport Canada and Public Safety Canada, have been monitoring plans for the preparation of future Preclearance facilities at Billy Bishop Airport. DHS feels confident in the steps being taken and is now incorporating Billy Bishop in staffing and resource allocation planning and decisions. While the start of operations must depend on the completion of each project milestone, progress is moving in the right direction.

"The ability to clear U.S. Customs on home soil will greatly enhance the passenger experience, and offer tremendous benefit to the City of Toronto and surrounding region as it will open new markets and amplify the benefits associated with the airport's contribution to facilitating trade and tourism, creating jobs, supporting healthcare and driving innovation," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto. "We would like to recognize the Federal Government for its commitment to the long-term future of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, and for its investment of $30 million in capital funding to bring U.S. Preclearance to Toronto's downtown airport. We look forward to continued collaboration with all levels of government on both sides of the border to ensure Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport remains a vital piece of transportation infrastructure and an economic driver for Toronto and the surrounding region for many years to come."

"Today's event and the collaborative work from so many partners to bring U.S. Preclearance to the airport positions YTZ to better deliver on the needs of our travellers," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation. "The increased convenience and choice that Preclearance facilitates must be underpinned by a long-term future for the airport—one that will allow us to continue to be a strong economic driver for Toronto, Ontario and Canada for decades to come."

"The Government of Canada is committed to enhancing travel convenience and security for Canadians. That's why we invested $30 million in June 2023 to build a new U.S. preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport," said the Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport. "This initiative will not only improve the passenger experience but also foster economic growth, boost tourism and enhance trade and security between our nations."

"Today we double down on our commitment to streamlining the travel experience, bolstering security, and building on the strong partnership between the United States and Canada," said Robert Silvers, Under Secretary for Policy at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "Expanding preclearance to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will benefit the traveling public from both our countries."

"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport serves as an important gateway for business and recreational travel between the United States and Canada, a key enabler of the $2.5 billion USD ($3.4 billion CAD) per day in goods and services trade between our two countries," said David L. Cohen, U.S. Ambassador to Canada. "Today's announcement is a reaffirmation of our countries' commitment to ensuring safe and efficient travel and trade across our shared border, continuing our long history of working together and reinforcing the importance of our enduring friendship."

"Today's event exemplifies the strong relationship between Canada and the United States," said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs. "Through preclearance, Canada and the United States work hand in hand every day to intercept security threats early, while delivering large-scale economic benefits for Canadians and Americans through facilitated travel. Our government is proud to collaborate with our partners to support the continued expansion of Preclearance sites, here at Billy Bishop Airport and across the country."

"Bringing Preclearance to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport not only strengthens the ties between the United States and Canada, but it enhances security by addressing potential threats before they reach our borders and significantly improves the travel experience for passengers," said Troy A. Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. "This initiative will create new opportunities for cross-border trade, tourism, and economic growth, while ensuring the safety and efficiency of our border operations."

Fast Facts – Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

The introduction of Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport could grow the airport's annual economic contribution from $2.1 billion to $5.3 billion .

to . As a result of increased aviation activity, Preclearance could result in $215 million in total annual tax revenue, up from $150 million , based primarily on direct on-site activities.

in total annual tax revenue, up from , based primarily on direct on-site activities. Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport could boost on-site jobs to 3,680, up from 2,080.

By allowing U.S.-bound travellers to clear U.S. Customs, Immigration, and Agriculture inspection before takeoff, Preclearance will enhance passenger convenience.

Preclearance will result in increased choice for passengers by opening up to ten more U.S. destinations from Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Preclearance at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was made possible in part by an investment of $30 million in capital funding on the part of Canada's Federal Government.

