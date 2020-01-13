Canadian air traffic controllers reach tentative deal

OTTAWA, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 5454 members who work as Canadian air traffic controllers have reached a tentative agreement with Nav Canada.

"I congratulate the bargaining team for remaining united throughout this round of negotiations," said Jerry Dias Unifor National President. "The skill shown by the bargaining team and their tenacity in reaching this tentative agreement is inspiring."

The tentative agreement will be presented to the members for ratification votes over the course of the next week.

"This was a difficult round of negotiations but our bargaining committee stood together," said Peter Duffey, President of Local 5454-CATCA. "This agreement is a testament to their solidarity and a continued collaborative relationship with Nav Canada."

Unifor Local 5454 represents more than 2000 of Canada's air traffic controllers from coast to coast.

