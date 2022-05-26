TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Long-time Canadian Accounting Standards Board (AcSB) Chair Linda Mezon-Hutter, FCPA, FCA, CPA (MI), CGMA will be joining the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as a member in September 2022.

Appointed as AcSB Chair in July 2013, Linda began her standard-setting career in 2004 as an AcSB member. Her journey took her through Canada's adoption of IFRS® Standards and the development of the separate Handbook sections that we see today for private enterprises, not-for-profits, and pension plans.

Members of the IASB are appointed by the Trustees of the IFRS Foundation through an open and rigorous process, with the composition of the IASB requiring broad geographical diversity and varied experience.

"My time as AcSB Chair brought me all around the world, enabling Canada to establish strong ties with other standard setters, learn from each other, and confirm for me what a strong financial reporting environment we have in this country," says Linda. "I bring this wealth of experience with me to the IASB, where I look forward to continue being a constructive voice in the development of globally accepted accounting standards."

Before joining the AcSB as Chair, Linda was the Chief Accountant at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), responsible for the interpretation and application of IFRS Standards and U.S. GAAP. She also monitored compliance with Canadian regulatory requirements on financial disclosure and was responsible for auditor independence. Before RBC, Linda held other senior positions in industry and has four years of experience in public accounting.

"The appointment of Linda to the IASB is a tremendous achievement for Canada," says Lorraine Moore, Chair, Accounting Standards Oversight Council (AcSOC). "Canada's globally recognized reputation in standard setting has been strengthened by Linda's leadership on the AcSB and her commitment to establishing high-quality standards in Canada and globally."

Linda's term as AcSB Chair was set to end in June 2023, with AcSOC's search for a new Chair already underway. Her September appointment to the IASB will require an interim Chair to step in, with plans already underway to ensure this transition phase is well managed and see the AcSB through its initial year of its new five-year strategic plan.

Linda was named a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 2013, is a Certified Public Accountant (Michigan) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), holds a BA in Accounting from Michigan State University, and an MBA from the University of Detroit. Her time will be spent primarily in the UK at the IASB offices but she will maintain a residence in Canada, ensuring the relationships she has built over her career can be maintained.

