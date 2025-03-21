Project will increase Canada's semiconductor production capacity and efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada understands the importance of positioning the country as a supplier of choice for specialized semiconductor products. With applications in nearly every industry, semiconductors are critical to Canada's national security, economy and technological interests.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a financial contribution of $8 million from the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) toward a $42 million project to upgrade equipment. This investment will help Teledyne develop the next generation of image sensors and expand semiconductor capabilities at its Bromont, Quebec, facility. The SIF contribution will enable Teledyne to sustain its competitive edge in specialized, high-value imaging components, systems and custom image sensors. Teledyne will also provide Canadian businesses and research centres with access to a unique infrastructure for innovative product development and prototyping.

The project will drive significant growth, creating 40 new jobs and maintaining over 560 highly skilled jobs in Canada.

Quotes

"Semiconductors are part of our everyday life. They are in our phones, our cars and our appliances. Canada will continue to be a leader in this growing industry by fostering innovation and national security and creating good jobs for Canadians."

– The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The project announced today marks a crucial step for Teledyne Digital Imaging, reaffirming its leadership position in the field of image sensors. Thanks to significant investments, the expertise in design and manufacturing of image sensors developed by Teledyne over the past 30 years will be transferred to a new manufacturing line using 200mm silicon wafers. This new tooling will also be the cornerstone for the development of intelligent image sensor technologies, in synergy with our advanced micro-fabrication (MEMS) technologies. With the support of provincial and federal governments, this cutting-edge technology will enhance our competitiveness and ensure the growth of a strategic industry for Canada and Quebec."

– Sébastien Michel, Vice-President and General Manager, Teledyne MEMS

Quick facts

Canada has an innovative semiconductor industry that, with investment and support, can flourish in global markets and capitalize on a changing digital and green economy.

has an innovative semiconductor industry that, with investment and support, can flourish in global markets and capitalize on a changing digital and green economy. Since 2023, the government has announced investments of more than $215 million in semiconductor projects through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

in semiconductor projects through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). Established in 1980 and acquired by Teledyne Technologies in 2011, Teledyne DALSA designs, develops, manufactures and markets digital imaging products and solutions, in addition to providing semiconductor products and services.

Teledyne has been operating two wafer fabs in Bromont and Edmonton which build on more than 40 years of expertise. Those fabs are accessible to Canadian SMEs and research centres to develop innovative products and have them prototyped or manufactured in volume production.

and which build on more than 40 years of expertise. Those fabs are accessible to Canadian SMEs and research centres to develop innovative products and have them prototyped or manufactured in volume production. The investment will support the conversion of the charge-coupled device (CCD) production line from 150 mm to 200 mm, allowing increased efficiency and performance. CCD technology is used to manufacture specialized image sensors and cameras, such as those used in space or for advanced industrial inspection. Teledyne's Bromont facility is one of the few CCD fabs still in operation in the world. Maintaining access to a CCD production line in Canada is strategic to developing the next generation of high–performance products and expanding into new market segments.

facility is one of the few CCD fabs still in operation in the world. Maintaining access to a CCD production line in is strategic to developing the next generation of high–performance products and expanding into new market segments. The 200 mm wafer equipment will produce 1.8 times the number of chips that are produced compared to the 150 mm wafer size, resulting in a 40% improvement in productivity and efficiency.

