Canada to invest in Mississauga-based Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.

Project will strengthen domestic production of antibody and other protein-based therapies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to strive for innovative solutions and prioritize the revitalization of long-term domestic biomanufacturing capacity, positioning Canada at the forefront of antibody therapeutic development.

Today, Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a contribution of $22.4 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) to support a $64.1 million project by Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc.

This investment will support the construction of a new biologics facility, increasing domestic production capacity for antibodies and protein-based therapeutics that will allow Canadians to better respond to future pandemics. The facility will also enable Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. to accelerate clinical testing and the speed at which novel therapeutics are brought to market.

With this contribution, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. will create 120 jobs and 65 co-op positions as well as have the ability to produce materials for clinical trials and meet commercial requirements for a production capacity of up to 24.9 million vials annually.

Quotes

"Rebuilding a robust life sciences sector remains at the forefront of Canadian economic development. Today's investment in Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. is yet another example of our government's commitment to secure and strengthen our domestic biomanufacturing and life sciences sector, providing additional safeguards against future pandemics while helping create good jobs for Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This projects reaffirms Canada's commitment to life sciences and innovation, while growing the local economy. Today we mark an important milestone with the announcement of Eurofins' new Mississauga facility, which will increase Canada's domestic production of life–saving therapeutics for all Canadians."

– Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy presents a long–term vision to protect Canadians against future pandemics and other health emergencies and to grow an innovative, competitive domestic life sciences sector. Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc., part of the global network of Eurofins laboratories, is a contract development manufacturing organization located in Mississauga, Ontario . The Ontario facility specializes in biopharmaceutical research and development related to clinical and commercial applications of monoclonal antibody and other protein-based biologic therapeutics.

. The facility specializes in biopharmaceutical research and development related to clinical and commercial applications of monoclonal antibody and other protein-based biologic therapeutics. In October 2023 , Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. received a $2.5 million grant from the Government of Ontario through the Ontario Together Fund, which supports the province's pandemic readiness and health care resiliency.

, Eurofins CDMO Alphora Inc. received a grant from the Government of through the Ontario Together Fund, which supports the province's pandemic readiness and health care resiliency. Budget 2021 provided a total of $2.2 billion over seven years toward growing a vibrant domestic life sciences sector and securing pandemic preparedness. This budget funding provides foundational investments to help build Canada's talent pipeline and research systems, as well as to foster the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]