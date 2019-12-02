Canada to host the World Circular Economy Forum 2020 in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - From coast to coast to coast, Canadian companies are developing innovative solutions to increase the lifespan of products and divert from the landfill much of what we throw away. That's the idea behind the circular economy—extending the lifespan of our resources and reducing pollution by reusing, repurposing, or repairing.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that Canada will host the World Circular Economy Forum 2020, co-organized by the Government of Canada and the Finnish innovation fund Sitra. The Forum will be held in Toronto, Ontario—from September 29 to October 1, 2020—marking the very first time the global forum is held in North America.

The World Circular Economy Forum is a global event that brings together leaders, businesses, policymakers, and experts to present solutions for a circular economy. The 2020 forum will provide a global platform for national and international discussions on new business models that use our natural resources more efficiently, minimize waste and pollution, and accelerate the transition to a clean economy. The event will be an opportunity for businesses, research organizations, and academia to come together to showcase their technologies, find new markets, and meet world-class innovators and investors.

A circular approach to business innovation will not only help save money and open new market opportunities, but it can also help create good jobs in all industries across our country while protecting the environment.

Quotes

"My congratulations to the City of Toronto, a wonderful location to host the World Circular Economy Forum 2020. This is the first time that Canada has hosted this global conference. It shows that we have made significant progress to move toward a more circular economy and develop clean technologies to make our businesses cleaner and more sustainable."

– Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The circular economy is a great opportunity for Canada's natural resource sectors to create good jobs while reducing waste. Together with our partners in the resource sector, this forum will help encourage a more sustainable, low-carbon, competitive economy."

– Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources

"We are very happy to be organizing the fourth World Circular Economy Forum together with Canada. The World Circular Economy Forum is an initiative of Finland and the Finnish innovation fund Sitra. Together, we can accelerate the global transition to a circular economy."

– Mari Pantsar, Director of the Carbon-Neutral Circular Economy, Sitra

Quick facts

The circular economy is a new sustainable model that keeps resources in use for as long as possible, extracts the maximum value from them while in use, and then recovers and regenerates products and materials at the end of each service life.

Created in 2017, the World Circular Economy Forum is the global initiative of Finland and Sitra.

and Sitra. The World Circular Economy Forum 2019 took place from June 3 to 5 , in Helsinki, Finland .

, in . The World Circular Economy Forum 2020 will be co-organized by Environment and Climate Change Canada, on behalf of the Government of Canada , and Sitra.

, and Sitra. Forum partners include the Circular Economy Leadership Coalition, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the European Commission, the Government of Finland , the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Related products

Associated links

Related Links

