OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is rebuilding the nation-to-nation, Inuit-Crown and government-to-government relationship with Indigenous Peoples by supporting their right to self-determination. A key part of this work is through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that the Wabun Tribal Council is receiving $190,875 through the Nation Rebuilding Program this year.

Funding will support the Wabun Tribal Council in developing and implementing a strategic plan that will increase their capacity and address the needs and priorities of the five First Nations communities they represent. The Wabun Tribal Council will also engage in community outreach and continue their efforts to reinforce culturally appropriate and relevant institutions.

In Budget 2018, the Government invested $100 million over five years to support Indigenous groups' efforts towards developing their own path to reconstituting their nations. The program is an important step forward in supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their governance structures on the path towards self-determination.

In November 2020, Minister Bennet announced that Canada has provided over $4.6 million this fiscal year to 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario through the Nation Rebuilding Program.

The Government of Canada will continue working with Indigenous Peoples in Ontario on advancing reconciliation and working in partnership with communities on their visions of self-determination.

Quotes

"The communities of Wabun Tribal Council are pleased to embark on this journey of 'Nation Building'. The Ancestral Governance Committee is guided by a living Terms of Reference that is heavily focused on Community Engagement Plans to ensure high levels of participation across all demographics including members living away from their homelands. We look forward to developing a long-term strategic plan which will be guided by an aniishinaabe concept of 'Biscaabiaan - looking back in order to look forward'. A greater understanding of our culture, traditions and values with strong community engagement will help shape our Nations for the next generations."

Wabun Tribal Council Communities

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Indigenous groups like the Wabun Tribal Council to rebuild and revitalize their Nation in a manner that supports their right to self-determination. The Wabun Tribal Council's focus on building their capacity and community outreach are important steps along this path and their journey to rebuild their nation based on the shared priorities of the Wabun communities and their citizens."

Marc G. Serré,

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

Quick facts

The Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) recommended that Indigenous groups should begin to reconstitute themselves as nation.

Supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their nations is also an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Under the Nation Rebuilding Program, $100 million in funding has been made available for five years, starting in 2018-19, to support Indigenous groups of the same nation in coming together to build capacity at the nation level.

The 10 Indigenous groups in Ontario who will receive Nation Rebuilding funding for 2020-21 are: Algonquins of Ontario, Grand Council Treaty#3, Independent First Nations Alliance, Matawa First Nations Management, Mississauga Nation, Mushkegowuk Council, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Ontario Treaty 5, Robinson Huron Waawiidaamaagewin and Wabun Tribal Council.

The Wabun Tribal Council represents five First Nation communities: Brunswick House, Chapleau Ojibwe, Flying Post, Matachewan and Mattagami.

Associated links

Canada supports the nation rebuilding efforts of Indigenous groups in Ontario

Nation Rebuilding Program

Nation Rebuilding Program Guidelines

Terms and Conditions of the Nation Rebuilding Program

