BROOKS, AB , Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, two families in Brooks were presented with the keys to their new affordable homes, which they had helped build through Habitat for Humanity. Both families immigrated to Canada within the past twenty years to make better lives for themselves and contribute to the Brooks community.

The homes, each measuring 1,200 sq. ft, feature an open-concept kitchen and living spaces. One home features three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, while the other has five bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Since 2019, the federal government has made a total funding commitment of $4,402,819 towards Habitat Southern Alberta projects including the Brooks project. This funding, made possible through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, includes a Black Families Funding investment of $1,383,449.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to providing housing for families here in Brooks and across the country. In partnership with Habitat Southern Alberta, two families now have a home they can afford and that meets their needs, where they will be able to put down roots and make valuable contributions to the economic and social prosperity of Brooks for many years to come. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"At Habitat for Humanity, we know that affordable home ownership is critical to building strong communities. That's why we're so grateful for the support of the federal, provincial and local governments, our local volunteer committee and the generosity of our sponsors, donors and partners. By bringing together all of the community, we are building homes where our families will thrive." – Gerrad Oishi, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta.

"Habitat for Humanity partners with families from coast to coast to coast, helping them access decent and affordable housing. Thanks to the support of CMHC through its National Housing Co-Investment Fund and Black Families Funding Initiative, we are able to serve even more families, including those experiencing racial barriers to homeownership." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Brittany Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Jody Moseley, Vice President, Community Engagement, Marketing & Communications, Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta, [email protected]