QUÉBEC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec, and Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced an investment of nearly $31 million for the construction of an affordable housing project for the Université Laval student population through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

CMHC Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Located near Université Laval and developed by UTILE, the project will allow for perpetual affordability and is designed to meet ambitious environmental targets. Called L'Ardoise, the project is intended for a client base consisting mostly of young adult students.

UTILE hopes that this project will address the lack of quality affordable housing in the area around Université Laval and the growing needs of this unique population: students.

Quotes:

"Everyone in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support the young students and help them build a foundation for social and economic success. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Safe, adequate and affordable housing helps Canadians achieve their goals, whether they are starting a healthy family, pursuing an education, finding a job, or seizing other opportunities to grow. When there is a shortage of affordable housing, Canada's entire economy suffers." – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Access to quality, affordable housing is one of the keys to students' socio-economic success. It gives you peace of mind and financial security that allows you to focus on your education. And for municipalities, affordable housing provides economic growth and better job opportunities." – Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"L'UTILE is pleased to once again be able to count on the Government of Canada's support for this project, which will provide many students with an affordable apartment designed specifically to meet their residential needs. In addition, the construction of these 200 affordable housing units will reduce the pressure on the rental market in the neighbourhoods surrounding Laval University." - Laurent Levesque, Director General of UTILE.

Highlights

The National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) is a National Housing Strategy (NHS) program that provides low-interest loans and forgivable loans for the creation of affordable housing and the repair and renewal of existing affordable and community housing.

is a National Housing Strategy (NHS) program that provides low-interest loans and forgivable loans for the creation of affordable housing and the repair and renewal of existing affordable and community housing. The NHCF gives priority to affordable housing projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, young adults, newcomers and those experiencing homelessness.

With a budget of $13 .2 billion over 10 years, the NHCF plans to:

.2 billion over 10 years, the NHCF plans to: create 60,000 new housing units and repair or renew 240,000 affordable and community housing units;



create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces;



create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors; and



create at least 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with disabilities.

The 2022 Federal Budget proposes to advance $2 .9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

.9 billion in funding under the NHCF The Government of Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Élise Tanguay, Director, Public Relations of l'UTILE, [email protected]