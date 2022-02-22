Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country, Squamish Councillor and Spokesperson Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn), and Sarah Silva, CEO, Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society, announced more than $32.3 million dollars to support the construction of 80 permanent affordable housing units. The funding is dedicated to two distinct projects for Squamish members and their families through the Project Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The North Vancouver building will be located in the Xwmelch'stn village on Capilano Reserve 5 and will have the name "estítkw", which means "sheltered and safe place". The project will consist of 42 studio apartments and 8 two-bedroom units for a total of 50 apartments. These homes will be prioritized for women and their children, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, LGBTQAI2S+ and people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

The Squamish Valley building will be located on Siyich'em Reserve 16 land and will be called "eskékxwi7ch tl'a Sp'ákw'us" which means "Gathering Place of Eagles". The building includes 16 studio apartments, 7 one-bedroom apartments, 7 two-bedroom apartments for a grand total of 30 apartments. These homes will be prioritized for women and their children, people with disabilities, LGBTQAI2S+ and people at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Both buildings will be managed by Hiy̓ ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱ wú7mesh Housing Society and will be energy efficient, 20% fully accessible and the remaining 80% of the units will be adaptable. The projects are expected to be completed by the spring of 2023.

Delivered by CMHC under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides funding to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with the construction of new rental housing units, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion/rehabilitation of existing buildings to affordable housing. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our Government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why we are committed to supporting better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities and we are quickly creating safe and affordable homes all across the country for those in housing needs. Together with our partners, we are continuing to deliver more housing options for Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy is providing housing for people in Squamish Nation." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Indigenous communities in British Columbia deserve access to affordable housing. That's why our government is investing in 80 affordable housing units on Squamish Nation Reserve lands to help stimulate the local economy and improve the quality of life for hard working Squamish Nation members. Our Government is tackling this housing crisis head on, and working every day to improve the economic and social well-being of Canadians who need it most. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country

"Affordable and secure housing has been a priority for the Squamish People for decades. The Squamish Nation leadership has also set a vision to housing all Squamish People within a generation. Our leadership is proud to contribute land and $3.2 million towards the Rapid Housing Initiative project for the Xwmelch'stn community in North Vancouver and Siyich'em in Squamish, British Columbia. We are pleased that CMHC supports this housing project through grant funding for new housing for our community members. This development will provide new options for individuals and families who want to stay in our community at deeply affordable rents and is another step along the path to fulfilling our goal to bring Squamish home." – Councillor and Nation Spokesperson Wilson Williams (Sxwíxwtn)

"Hiy̓ám̓ ta Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Housing Society is the not-for-profit organization responsible for building and managing affordable housing for our members. This important partnership allows us to create much-needed equitable and affordable homes for our people and reduces the barriers to help bring our people home." – Sarah Silva, CEO of Hiyam

Quick facts:

The second round of RHI exceeded its initial target of creating up to 4,500 new affordable units for people living in Canada .

. The total number of units created under the second round of RHI is expected to be over 5,300.

Projects under the Cities Stream will create more than 1,900 new affordable units and projects under the Projects Stream will create over 3,500 new affordable units.



Close to 2,500 units specifically targeting women and/or women and their children (46% of all units)



Over 2,400 of these new homes are specifically for Indigenous peoples (44% of all units)



254 projects were selected from eligible applications for funding under the Projects Stream, and 64 under the Cities Stream bringing the total number of RHI 2 projects under both streams to 318.

This is thanks to project proponents, and the support of provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

All applicants with projects being considered in round 2 will be notified of the status of their application by December 31, 2021 .

. The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in over 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

Close to 33 per cent of the Rapid Housing Initiative funding under round two will go towards women-focused housing projects with units constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

