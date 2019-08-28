Canada Supports Sustainable Development of Inuit-Owned Land in Iqaluit

IQALUIT, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The best solutions for combating climate change in rural and remote Indigenous communities come from the people who live there. That is why Canada is investing in these communities and supporting community-driven economic development projects that use less diesel fuel and more renewable energy — driving economic prosperity while protecting our environment.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $1.2-million investment for Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation (QBDC) to identify the best way to apply renewable energy in the planned development of Inuit-owned land in Iqaluit.

QBDC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, will conduct a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study to determine the best approach to integrate solar and wind power, energy storage and the latest monitoring and control systems into a better electricity system. The study will identify the best mix of energy sources to support the sustainable development of the land.

The development is anticipated to support an estimated $300–400 million in infrastructure investment over a 10–15 year period and will include a net-zero-energy-ready hotel, garage complex and offices, commercial and retail spaces, housing and public areas.

The study will enable more sustainable development of the Inuit-owned land, helping to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality and create jobs.

The federal government's investment comes from Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities Program, which supports a more sustainable and clean energy future by investing in projects that reduce reliance on fossil fuels in Canada's rural and remote communities. The program is part of the Government of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Canada's climate plan includes measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Green infrastructure and renewable energy technologies are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change while growing the economy.

Quotes

"Exploring new ways to power development in the North using renewable energy can serve as a model for more sustainable northern communities. Taken together, these actions will combat climate change and ensure a healthier environment for generations to come."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"With this impactful investment from NRCan, we look forward to establishing the synergies between clean energy technologies and economic development as a means to reducing our reliance on diesel for electrical generation. We look forward to engaging with and informing our communities as we progress with this exciting initiative."

Harry Flaherty

President and CEO, Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

