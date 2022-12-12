MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Diversity and Inclusion) and Member of Parliament for Markham-Unionville, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Lorris Herenda, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Brick House, announced an investment of over $1.2 million for the expansion and repairs of a shelter in Markham.

The Government of Canada's investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) will add another 9 beds and 3 cribs to the existing 16-bed shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

The Yellow Brick House shelter provides life-saving services and prevention programs to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and communities impacted by violence. Construction and repairs of the building are expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Markham and across Canada to support women and children in crisis. Thanks to today's announcement, more women and children will now have a safe place to heal and rebuild. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in the Yellow Brick House project, offering women and children in crisis a refuge where they can feel safe and supported here in Markham. This project will provide them with all the tools and assistance much needed to get back on their feet." – Paul Chiang, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Diversity and Inclusion) and Member of Parliament for Markham-Unionville

"This expansion will allow for more women and their children fleeing violent homes to escape the devastating consequences of violence and have a safe space to rebuild their lives. Additionally, it will allow our shelter to achieve 25% energy efficiency and provide two new accessible units for families with disability." – Lorris Herenda, Chief Executive Officer, Yellow Brick House

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]