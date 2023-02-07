NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville, Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster, and Lorrie Wasyliw, Executive Director, Women In Need Gaining Strength (WINGS) Fellowship Ministries, announced funding to support the renovation of Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place, two buildings for women and children leaving violence in New Westminster.

WINGS Fellowship Ministries operates Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place, two homes that provide a safe and supportive environment for women and children leaving violence. Monarch Place which features 12 beds, serves as a first stage transition house for women and children, allowing residents to stay for up to 30 days rent free. Chrysalis Place, which features 12 beds, operates as second stage housing, providing subsidized housing to women and children for up to one year. Both homes offer on-site services for residents at both homes include case management, emotional support and care, as well as support and recreation for children. WINGS also provides meals, transportation, referrals, housing searches, and advocacy to ensure residents have the support they need to succeed.

The restoration of the Monarch and Chrysalis Place, which includes repairs to kitchens and bathrooms, is currently underway and expected to be completed by spring 2023. The buildings, which are close to transit, parks, grocery stores, schools and other amenities, will remain open during renovations.

Funding provided for these projects are as follows:

$344,685 from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund $12,914 from WINGS Fellowship Ministries

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are supporting the rehabilitation of Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place, so that women and children leaving violence can have a safe and stable environment to get back on their feet. This is one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Safe community spaces like Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place provide women and their children crucial support and a secure place to call home. These investments are key to ending the cycle of family violence and teaching residents essential skills to live independently. Our government remains committed to working with our partners to deliver housing options locally and across the country." – Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville

"Both Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place provide new opportunities, security and peace of mind for women and children leaving violence in New Westminster. I would like to thank the federal government and WINGS Fellowship Ministries for funding these renovations that will allow the homes to continue to be a safe haven for vulnerable members of the community for years to come." - Jennifer Whiteside, MLA for New Westminster

"The funding partnership of CMHC and BC Housing has given us the wonderful opportunity to revitalize several old and well used kitchens and bathrooms in our transition homes. We look forward to welcoming women and children to new and beautiful spaces as they courageously move forward with their lives and build a future of hope and optimism." – Lorrie Wasyliw, Executive Director, WINGS

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

The Government of B.C., through BC Housing, provides approximately $746,810 in annual operating funding for both Monarch Place and Chrysalis Place.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC.

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/.

