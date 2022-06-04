EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Work is underway for the repair and renovation of 420 rental homes for seniors in Edmonton.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and the Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced $12.3 million of funding at a celebration of Matheson Senior Residence's 50th anniversary, which will provide seniors a safe place to call home. These units are designed to be accessible, and will allow for independent living as seniors age in place.

Located at 11445-135 St NW, the Matheson Seniors Residence will be able to complete repairs to resident's balconies, install a new fire alarm system and a replacement of the building's plumbing system.

This investment was made possible by the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF).

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement of funding will uplift and renew 420 homes for seniors in Edmonton, allowing them to live comfortably while their homes remain safe and accessible for decades to come. We will continue to work with our partners to make sure seniors across Canada have the housing they need and deserve." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Homelessness is a reality for too many people in Edmonton and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe and affordable place to call home. On this 50th anniversary of the Matheson Seniors Residence, we can celebrate the great work of housing providers like Matheson and the good they do in keeping our communities healthy and empowering for seniors." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"Seniors already have so much to worry about, whether it is paying bills, filling their prescriptions, or staying safe throughout the pandemic. The last thing they need is to feel unsafe in their own home. Today's announcement is an example of how our government has invested across the housing spectrum to support those who are in the most need of a place to call home. All seniors deserve the opportunity to age in place with dignity." – The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Matheson Seniors Housing has been providing affordable housing to seniors for 50 years; through the investment by the National Housing Strategy's Co-investment fund we plan to provide this housing to those in need for another 50 years." – Rob Appleyard, Executive Director, Matheson Seniors Housing Crop.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) prioritizes affordable housing projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults, newcomers and those experiencing homelessness.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) prioritizes affordable housing projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults, newcomers and those experiencing homelessness. With a budget of $13 .2 billion over 10 years, the NHCF plans to:

.2 billion over 10 years, the NHCF plans to: Create 60,000 new housing units and repair or renew 240,000 units of existing affordable and community housing units



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces



Create at least 7,000 new affordable units for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new affordable units for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding, on a cash basis, under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's NHS is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

