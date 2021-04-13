ST. THOMAS, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as regions across the country, including those in southwestern Ontario, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, Adam Vaughan, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, announced details of an approximately $3.29 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 22 units of affordable homes in southwestern Ontario.

The 22 new homes are part of two separate projects: Six homes developed in partnership with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, and a 16-unit development in partnership with the city of St. Thomas.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by at-risk communities. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our Government is working hard to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Investments with First Nations and municipalities under the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable homes to vulnerable individuals and families to keep them safe." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Every Ontarian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This investment by our government and our collaboration with our partners, including the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and the City of St. Thomas, will go a long way toward helping vulnerable individuals and families who need it most by quickly providing new units of affordable housing." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"The Rapid Housing Initiative will help provide a tangible solution to the housing shortage faced by members of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. The units being built will not only be made available in a timely manner to those who need them most - but will also be fully serviced with natural gas, hydro, water, wastewater and fibre internet infrastructure. This investment by the Ontario government will greatly improve the quality of life for individuals and families in our Nation." – Chief Jacqueline French, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

"St Thomas grows with compassion. Continued cooperation between the Government of Canada and our City improves the housing choices and caring supportive delivery to those in need. We are thankful for the support helping us be a stronger City." – Joe Preston, Mayor of St. Thomas

Quick facts:

Under the RHI Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. Nationally, at 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of 3000 permanent affordable housing units thanks to the support of the provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

