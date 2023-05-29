WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South announced an investment of $13.3 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream that will fund 78 new homes for Indigenous people across Manitoba.

The new homes are part of 5 separate projects across northern Manitoba, including Lynn Lake, Nelson House 170, Opaskwayak Cree Nation 21E, Oxford House 24, and Wasagamack.

The funding breakdown provided for these projects is as follows:

$5,883,439 for 15 new homes in Lynn Lake

for 15 new homes in $535,114 for 2 new homes in Nelson House 170

for 2 new homes in 170 $4,839,285 for 50 new homes in Opaskwayak Cree Nation 21E

for 50 new homes in Opaskwayak Cree Nation 21E $900,000 for 6 new homes in Oxford House 24

for 6 new homes in 24 $1,169,312 for 5 new homes in Wasagamack

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the relationship with Indigenous Peoples. That's why we're creating homes in Indigenous communities across northern Manitoba through projects such as the ones announced today. These new homes will go a long way in providing a safe place to call home for vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by First Nations communities in Manitoba. Through the National Housing Strategy, we're working with Indigenous partners to ensure that Indigenous communities have access to housing that meets their needs." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government's Rapid Housing Initiative is fostering a sense of community by providing homes to those in need. Housing plays a critical role in strengthening communities and providing a foundation for future generations to succeed. By investing in affordable housing, we can empower individuals and families to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to the well-being of their communities." – Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

