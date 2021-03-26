MONCTON, NB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as regions across the country, including Moncton, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is pleased to announce a $3.4 million federal investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI). This funding will support the immediate construction of 62 affordable units for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness, with a focus on women, their children, and Indigenous people.

Four projects will receive support, two of which will involve the conversion of existing buildings into rooming houses, with a total of 24 rooms. The two other projects will see the creation of 38 modular transitional housing units. All of these new homes are expected to be occupied within 12 months.

In addition, Dawn Arnold, Mayor of Moncton, announced that the City of Moncton will provide $422,710 as part of their first instalment toward the overall affordable housing wrap-around services project being done by Rising Tide Community Initiative Inc. Over the next three years, the City of Moncton has committed to providing $2 million annually for a total investment of $6 million.

With the $1 billion RHI, the Government of Canada will support the creation of over 4,700 permanent, new affordable housing units across Canada, of which nearly 40% are for Indigenous peoples. These units will help address urgent housing needs for vulnerable Canadians. Delivered by CMHC under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides the necessary capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide housing for Canadians from coast to coast to coast, including right here in Moncton." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

The pandemic has only deepened the challenges facing too many people in Moncton and in fact across the country. It has shown us that we need to respond quickly to support our vulnerable community members. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are supporting those who are most vulnerable and creating good jobs, right here in Moncton." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"In order to keep Moncton moving, we require innovative approaches to ensure that every Monctonian can have the dignity of a roof over their head. I am thrilled to join each level of government to support the creation of a housing entity that will serve as a model for other jurisdictions in how collaboration amongst levels of government can provide the wrap-around services that are required to address social issues such as homelessness. This collaboration is critical for cities as we continue to address human and social challenges in a post-COVID-19 era as we continue to grow and build back better." – Dawn Arnold, Mayor, City of Moncton

"This additional $3.4 million contribution from the Federal Government will be a major boost to the Rising Tide project, especially in the first year. Our original plan called for 25 units in 2021 but with this added Rapid Housing Initiative investment for 62 units we are now looking at upwards of 75 units overall in the first twelve months. Our committee is extremely excited about this third layer of funding which will allow the project to storm out of the gate in year one" – Dale Hicks, Co-Founder and Board Member of Rising Tide Community Initiatives

Quick facts:

Under the RHI Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

