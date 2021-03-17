EDMONTON, AB, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as regions across the country, including those in Edmonton, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), and Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton, announced details of an approximately $24.8 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 167 units of affordable and supportive homes for Edmontonians.

The City of Edmonton will receive $17.9 million for three supportive housing sites being developed in partnership with Homeward Trust. The developments in Inglewood, Terrace Heights and Westmount will provide 130 units of supportive housing for people who have experienced homelessness or housing insecurity. Additionally, the Government of Alberta will provide $6.5 million in funding for the Westmount development through the Municipal Stimulus Program. This funding will allow the City and Homeward Trust's five supportive housing developments, comprising 210 units, to be complete by March 2022.

Lauderdale Terrace is a senior housing project operated by GEF Seniors Housing – Alberta's largest provider of subsidized seniors' housing. Lauderdale Terrace is receiving $6.9 million through the RHI, and will redevelop GEF's Lauderdale Homes community from 12 duplex units to 37 units of affordable housing for low income seniors, including women and couples – 12 of these units will be reserved for senior women.

With the $1 billion RHI, the Government of Canada will support the construction of 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across Canada, to help address urgent housing needs for vulnerable Canadians.

"Our Government is taking all the necessary steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide housing for Canadians from coast to coast to coast, including in right here in Edmonton." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our government is committed to protecting lives and livelihoods as we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year we provided municipalities with $500 million through the Municipal Stimulus Program to build critical infrastructure and boost economic recovery in communities across our province. The Westmount Modular project will create jobs and help address homelessness in our capital city, and we're thankful for the opportunity to partner with the City of Edmonton and the Government of Canada." – Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation and Municipal Affairs

"This pandemic has underlined the fact that without addressing societal inequalities, like homelessness, we undermine Alberta's resiliency and ability to bounce back. This is why a commitment to ending homelessness, by all levels of government, is so crucial to our future success. This funding commitment from the Rapid Housing Initiative allows the City of Edmonton to make significant strides in our goal to end chronic homelessness in our city while reducing stresses on our health, justice and law enforcement systems." – Don Iveson, Mayor of Edmonton

"We are thrilled that the Lauderdale Homes redevelopment project has been chosen to receive Rapid Housing Initiative funding from CMHC. This funding means we will be able to offer more affordable housing to more low-income seniors in Edmonton much sooner than we had originally hoped – beginning early in September 2021. This funding helps us further our Vision of positively influencing seniors' quality of life, as this project is seniors-friendly, pet-friendly and environmentally-friendly." – Raymond Swonek, GEF Seniors Housing

"The solution to homelessness is never just about housing, it's about connecting people with homes. These developments will provide community members with safe, stable housing and direct access to supports and other resources to assist them in their journey out of homelessness. This investment allows us to accelerate our housing efforts in Edmonton at a critical time and demonstrates a collective commitment to our most vulnerable community members." – Susan McGee, CEO, Homeward Trust

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.





National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The Government of Alberta provided $500 million in capital infrastructure funding to municipalities and Metis Settlements through the Municipal Stimulus Program in 2020 to build critical infrastructure and position communities to participate in future economic growth.

