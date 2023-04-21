CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview announced funding of $58.5 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream to support projects on four First Nations that will create 231 homes and eight beds for vulnerable individuals including families, youth aging out of care, those suffering from mental health and addiction, and Indigenous people living on reserve in Southeastern Alberta. These projects are providing safe and affordable housing to people who are at risk of homelessness, offering a place to call home.

Siksika Nation will see the construction of 94 units and eight beds for members of Siksika Nation. Twenty single-family homes will be dedicated to single mothers, families, and those at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Sixty-four transitional housing duplexes will be for 18- to 24-year-olds who have aged out of care or attending post-secondary and Siksika Nation members dealing with mental health and addiction issues. One eight-bed single family home will be a children's group home to provide supportive housing for children in care. A 10-unit family complex will provide affordable supportive housing for family reunification and provide homes for families with children. The Government of Canada, through CMHC, contributed $20.8 million and Siksika Off-Reserve Affordable Housing (SORAH) contributed $1.25 million towards the projects.

Samson Cree Nation, within Maskwacis, was originally granted 65 single-family homes and additional surpluses that will allow for two more homes, for a total of 67 homes. The Government of Canada, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), contributed $20.5 million and Samson Cree Nation contributed $2.9 million towards the projects.

Montana First Nation, near Maskwacis, has seen the construction of 20 single-family homes. The homes will be completed in June 2023. The Government of Canada, through CMHC, contributed $5.6 million and Montana First Nation contributed $627,860 towards the project.

Blood Tribe, near Lethbridge, has seen the construction of 50 single-family homes. The homes were completed in March 2022. The Government of Canada, through CMHC, contributed $4.1 million and Blood Tribe contributed $2.6 million towards the project.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why our government is immediately taking steps to support better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities throughout Alberta through projects such as these. By addressing the unique obstacles faced by First Nations communities in Alberta, these investments will make a significant impact in providing new, affordable housing units for vulnerable individuals and families. Our government's National Housing Strategy is dedicated to providing affordable housing options to those who need them the most, all across the country." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government's Rapid Housing Initiative is fostering a sense of community by providing homes to those in need. With these initiatives, individuals are given a solid foundation to thrive and contribute to their local communities. Providing support for Indigenous housing in Alberta is not just about building homes, it's about building a foundation for cultural preservation, community empowerment, and a brighter future for generations to come. I am honoured to be part of this initiative, and I am confident that it will bring about significant positive changes." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

