CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, Chief Clifford Poucette, Goodstoney First Nation, Tyson Howett, Construction/Project Manager, O'Chiese First Nation, and Chiniki First Nation announced federal funding of over $13 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Project Stream to support rapid housing initiatives for three Indigenous communities in southern Alberta.

Through the RHI, these projects will support the immediate construction of 44 homes and the renovation of four others at O'Chiese First Nation, Goodstoney First Nation and Chiniki First Nation, which are two of three First Nations that make up Stoney Nakoda First Nation. The projects will provide safe and affordable housing to people who are at risk of homelessness, offering a place to call home.

O'Chiese First Nation, located approximately 60 km northwest of Rocky Mountain House, is contributing $929,000 towards the projects. Goodstoney First Nation, located in Mini Thni (Morley), is contributing $1.6 million to support projects on both the main reserve in Mini Thni and on Bighorn Reserve, 110 km west of Rocky Mountain House. Chiniki First Nation, also located in Mini Thni, is contributing almost $1.3 million towards a project on the main reserve.

The RHI, delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing. It covers costs associated with the construction of modular multi-unit rentals, the conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes, and the rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned into affordable multi-residential homes. These investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. That is why our government is immediate taking steps to support better housing outcomes for Indigenous communities through the creation of 44 homes and the renovation of four others like those announced today throughout Southern Alberta. These investments will go a long way in providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by First Nations communities in Alberta. Our government's National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, our government is creating homes and a sense of belonging. These projects are giving people a foundation to build their lives and grow within their communities. By addressing the housing crisis facing Canadians, we are making a real difference in people's lives. I am excited to be part of this initiative and I know it is going to bring about some great changes." – George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Myself and the entire Goodstoney Council would like to thank the Rapid Housing Initiative under the Federal Government CMHC department for the much-needed funding for the Goodstoney Nation. Our Nations population is growing very rapidly and these units will be greatly appreciated by the new occupants. The Goodstoney Nation has always had a very good working relationship with the CMHC department and hope to continue this in the future. The Goodstoney Nation is also looking at participating in the upcoming CHMC and other Federal Government housing initiatives to make the Goodstoney Nation a better place to live for its members." – Chief Clifford Poucette, Goodstoney First Nation

"The Rapid Housing Initiative helped us to put roofs over the heads of 18 families. The barrier-free homes that we were able to build has allowed us to take care of a significant portion of our community with accessibility concerns and reduced our housing waitlist by 10%. While we still have a long way to go to eliminate our list, it is projects/programs like this that will allow us to make strides toward our goal of having housing for all OCFN's members. We would like to thank CMHC for funding this opportunity and look forward to future partnerships on similar projects." – Tyson Howatt, Construction/Project Manager, O'Chiese First Nation

Quick facts:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy.

provides capital contributions to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and/or acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable, supportive, or transitional housing. The objective is to quickly create new permanent affordable housing units that support people who are vulnerable and prioritized under the National Housing Strategy. Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada is investing an additional $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23 to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) which is expected to create up to 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. This initiative was originally announced on September 21, 2020 , with a budget of $1 billion . Round 2 was announced June 30, 2021 , with a budget of $1.5 billion .

is investing an additional over two years, starting in 2022-23 to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) which is expected to create up to 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects. This initiative was originally announced on , with a budget of . Round 2 was announced , with a budget of . Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Brittany Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]