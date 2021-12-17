CHATHAM-KENT, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. However, the pandemic has increased the need for affordable housing and led to rising levels of homelessness.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent, announced $4.9 million to support the construction of 27 permanent affordable housing units for individuals and families in Chatham-Kent under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The project, located at 99 McNaughton Avenue West, will utilize existing municipally owned lands and include a 3-storey modular building with single-bedroom apartments for seniors fleeing domestic violence or elder abuse. The project will be operated by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, who have provided $3.8 million in capital towards the project.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides funding to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with the construction of new rental housing units, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion/rehabilitation of existing buildings to affordable housing. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

"Our Government wants to ensure that everyone in Canada has a safe and affordable place to call home. The Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to supporting those who need it most in Chatham-Kent. This is one of the ways our Government's National Housing Strategy continues to provide housing for everyone in Canada from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We have heard from advocates across the country that women fleeing intimate partner violence often face barriers when they are trying to find alternative housing. Today's announcement will ensure that vulnerable individuals, women, and families have the support they need to live comfortably. Our government is fully committed to tackling the serious issue of gender-based violence and the National Housing Strategy is a key piece of building a safer Canada for women and gender diverse people." – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Seniors already have so much to worry about, whether it is paying bills, filling their prescriptions, and staying safe during the pandemic. That is why our Government's National Housing Strategy prioritizes those in the most housing need, including seniors. Today's announcement is a crucial step towards ensuring that all residents of Canada from all walks of life have access to safe and affordable housing. Thanks to this funding, more seniors in Chatham-Kent will be able to live independently." – The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

"Ensuring there are affordable housing options to meet a variety of needs' is a priority of Chatham-Kent's Council. Chatham-Kent is delighted that its Rapid Housing Initiative application was successful. We look forward to working with CMHC to provide suitable housing for seniors, particularly those fleeing abusive situations, within the next 12 months." – Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent

The second round of RHI exceeded its initial target of creating up to 4,500 new affordable units for people living in Canada .

. The total number of units created under the second round of RHI is expected to be over 5,300. The Quebec portion represents 1,300 units, and those aren't included or broken down in the results below:

portion represents 1,300 units, and those aren't included or broken down in the results below: Projects under the Cities Stream will create close to 1,500 new affordable units and projects under the Projects Stream will create approximately 2,500 new affordable units.



2,150 units specifically targeting women and/or women and their children (54% of all units)



Over 2,300 of these new homes are specifically for Indigenous peoples (58% of all units)



Over 192 projects were selected from eligible applications for funding under the Projects Stream, and 48 under the Cities Stream bringing the total number of RHI 2 projects under both streams to 240.

This is thanks to project proponents, and the support of provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

All applicants with projects being considered in round 2 were notified of the status of their application by December 31, 2021 .

. The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in over 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

At least 25 per cent of the Rapid Housing Initiative funding under round two will go towards women-focused housing projects with units constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

Overall, this new funding will add a minimum of 5,300 new affordable units to Canada's housing supply, building on the over 4,700 units already funded in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement through its $1 billion investment.

housing supply, building on the over 4,700 units already funded in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement through its investment. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72 billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

