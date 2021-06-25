PEEL, ON, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery for municipalities across the country, including in Peel Region.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre, Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore, Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair of Peel, Annette Groves, Councillor for the Town of Caledon, and Cathy Haugrud, Armagh President, announced details of an approximately $32.75 million investment through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the construction of approximately 77 affordable homes in Peel Region.

Under the Project Stream of the RHI, the Government of Canada is investing $2.3 million in the Armagh Housing Expansion project in Mississauga. This development will provide 10 new transitional housing units for women and their children fleeing domestic violence.

In addition, under the Major Cities Stream of the RHI, the Government of Canada will invest $30.3 million to help build 67 affordable homes in Brampton, for those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Delivered by CMHC, under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), RHI provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and, rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes. Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable Canadians in the Region of Peel, while addressing the unique barriers faced by at-risk communities, including seniors and racialized Canadians. The Rapid Housing Initiative has been a tremendous success – that's why through Budget 2021, we will increase our total program funding to $2.5 billion in order to rapidly build much-needed affordable homes across Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We are working hard to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Building rapid housing in major urban centres like Peel Region, and addressing the specific needs and challenges that municipalities face in the housing sector, is a crucial and necessary step our government has taken to end chronic homelessness. This housing is desperately needed in our community and across Peel Region." – The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

"Our Government is working hard to ensure that housing is available, safe and affordable for all. Investments with our municipal and provincial partners under the Rapid Housing Initiative are critical in communities across Peel Region, because they quickly create new affordable and safe homes for vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, and for those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of experiencing homelessness." – Sven Spengemann, Member of Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore

"On behalf of Region of Peel Council, I want to thank the Government of Canada for its affordable housing investment that will help us meet our long-term goals. With the Rapid Housing Initiative funds, Peel will be able to offer support to residents in need. We are thrilled to announce the Armagh Housing Expansion project today. This expansion will greatly increase Armagh's capacity – providing a safe place and crucial support services for more women and children fleeing domestic violence. By partnering with all levels of government, Peel is able to fulfill its mission that every resident can get and keep affordable housing." – Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair of Peel

"I want to thank the Government of Canada for investing in affordable housing in Peel. CMHC's Rapid Housing Initiative funding will support the Armagh Expansion Project. Located in Mississauga, Armagh is the Region's only second-stage transitional housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Unfortunately, the demand for services like Armagh has only increased during COVID-19 as it has been reported that more women are experiencing domestic violence with fewer options to find safety. The Rapid Housing Initiative funding, along with funding provided by the Region of Peel, will allow Armagh to double their number of beds and programming space over the next year to be a safe place to live for more women and children experiencing domestic violence. Armagh plays an essential role in our community and we are grateful that our government partners recognizes its impacts." – Councillor Annette Groves, Chair, Strategic Housing and Homelessness Committee, Town of Caledon

"Every woman has the right to live without fear of violence, and have equal opportunities to develop their potential to live full and rich lives. The pandemic has only deepened the challenges facing many individuals and families in the Region of Peel and across the country. It has shown us that we need to respond quickly to support our vulnerable community members. Armagh wishes to thank the Government of Canada and Region of Peel for coming forward with this investment at a critical time in support of Armagh's expansion. Their investment will allow us to more than double our capacity, from 9 to 19 housing units. This is a milestone year - our 30th anniversary - and this expansion will help Armagh continue to rise to meet the needs of individuals and families fleeing violence." – Jannies Le, Executive Director, Armagh

The RHI is a $1 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. Budget 2021 provides an additional $1.5 billion for the RHI in 2021-22 to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with adequate affordable housing, bringing the RHI to $2.5 billion total.

for the RHI in 2021-22 to address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians by providing them with adequate affordable housing, bringing the RHI to total. Under the RHI Projects Stream, $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.

million was available through an application-based process, which closed on . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. The RHI Major Cities Stream provided $500 million in immediate support to 15 pre-determined municipalities that were identified in consultation with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), based on highest levels of renters in severe housing need and people experiencing homelessness.

in immediate support to 15 pre-determined municipalities that were identified in consultation with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), based on highest levels of renters in severe housing need and people experiencing homelessness. Nationally, at over 4,700 units, the RHI has exceeded its initial target of building 3000 permanent affordable housing units thanks to the support of the provincial, territorial and municipal governments as well as Indigenous governing bodies.

Overall, new funding in Budget 2021 for the RHI will add a minimum of 4,500 new affordable units to Canada's housing supply, building on the 4,700 units already funded.

housing supply, building on the 4,700 units already funded. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which resulted in nearly 40% of all units created under the program to be targeted to Indigenous peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

