NEMASKA, QC, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 crisis has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery as regions across the country, including Cree Nation communities in Québec, are dealing with the devastating impacts of rising levels of homelessness and housing need.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief of The Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), are pleased to announce a $17.4 million investment through the Projects Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for the immediate construction of 55 affordable modular homes for elders and persons with disabilities in nine Cree Nation communities in Québec.

Five homes will be built in each of the following seven Indigenous communities: Eastmain, Nemaska, Ouje-Bougoumou, Waskaganish, Waswanipi, Wemindji and Whapmagoostui. To accommodate the larger communities of Chisasibi and Mistissini, a total of twenty homes will be constructed.

With the $1 billion RHI, the Government of Canada will support the construction of up to 3,000 permanent, new affordable housing units across Canada to help address urgent housing needs for vulnerable Canadians.

This is the National Housing Strategy at work.

Quotes:

"Our Government is taking steps, right now, to ensure that every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home. Our investments will go a long way to effectively support those who need it most by quickly providing new affordable housing units to vulnerable individuals and families, while addressing the unique barriers faced by communities such as the Cree Nation in Québec, especially elders and persons with disabilities. Our Government's plan under the National Housing Strategy continues to provide affordable housing for those who need it most from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Improving Indigenous housing outcomes must be a priority for the Government of Canada. Elders have brought so many contributions in their communities, making sure that they have safe and affordable housing is one way to give back to them. With our partners at the Cree Nation Government in Quebec, we are building a generation of new housing that we can all be proud of." – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Cree Nation welcomes Canada's investment for the immediate construction of 55 modular homes in the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee. This investment complements our efforts to meet the critical need for more than 2,000 housing units through our innovative Cree Nation Housing Strategy. And it marks an important step in Canada's partnership with us in advancing this Strategy, with its cornerstone of prioritizing private homeownership, while addressing the special housing needs of Cree elders, youth and lower-income persons." – Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief of The Grand Council of the Crees

Quick facts:

Under the RHI Projects Stream $500 million was available through an application-based process, which closed on December 31, 2020 . Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations.





. Funding was available to Provinces, Territories, and Municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and organizations, and non-profit organizations. RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and others who are among the most vulnerable, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people dealing with mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2+, racialized groups, Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

