Canada supports over 150 new homes for seniors in Vancouver

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, Melanie Mark, MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, Garth Frizzell, past president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, and William Azaroff, Brightside Community Homes Foundation, announced a federal investment of $44.5 million dollars to redevelop two buildings to create 157 units of housing, primarily intended for low and moderate-income seniors and people with physical disabilities.

BC Housing has also provided $2.6 million in pre-development financing towards this project, which has been repaid in full. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is investing $10 million.

Located at 1425 and 1451 East 12th Avenue, the two new Passive Housing certified buildings will be operated by Brightside Community Homes Foundation. The project will be purpose-built to facilitate seniors' ability to age in place and will accommodate residents' accessibility needs by designating 20% of the homes for residents with mobility challenges, as well as accessible common areas and amenities designed to facilitate and enhance community interaction. Brightside will also offer part-time supports and community programming.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

This investment by the Government of Canada is made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) and through the Green Municipal Fund's Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing right here in Vancouver to help improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, more seniors and people with physical disabilities in Vancouver will now have access to affordable homes. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"When lower-income families, persons with disabilities, and seniors have access to safe, accessible housing, our entire communities are better off. I'm so excited for all the residents who will soon call 1425 and 1451 East 12th Avenue home, and to know these units will help us get one step closer to a more inclusive, barrier-free Canada." – The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

"Safe and affordable housing is key to healthy and thriving communities. Today's announcement marks a significant step forward as the Government of Canada, along with its partners, work to add more affordable housing units by investing in projects like Brightside to ensure that seniors and people with physical disabilities living in Vancouver are not left behind." – The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"These new homes will make the world of difference for seniors and people living with disabilities in the heart of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. It also demonstrates that meaningful change, like more affordable housing for people in our communities, can be achieved when all levels of government are working together." – Melanie Mark, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Vancouver - Mount Pleasant

"FCM's Green Municipal Fund helps municipalities, and their partners adopt climate solutions faster. The investments announced today will help Brightside Community Homes Foundation provide energy-efficient, affordable housing to seniors in Vancouver. Our front-line expertise enables us to get results where Canadians need it most. We deliver results with our partners – helping cities and communities tackle affordable housing challenges and build a greener, more sustainable country. Together, we are on the path to net-zero." – Garth Frizzell, Past President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

"We are proud to work with CMHC and FCM on this redevelopment of 157 new secure, affordable rental homes for seniors and people with physical disabilities. This is an important project for Brightside as the new buildings will support the needs of current and future residents, helping ensure seniors are able to remain in their community and age in place. Passive House certification means a reduced carbon footprint, as well as increased energy savings for residents. With funding in place, we are excited to begin construction and look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and seeing the community grow." – William Azaroff, Chief Executive Officer, Brightside Community Homes Foundation

Quick facts:

The project received an exemption from Development Cost Levy waivers from the City of Vancouver , Translink and Metro Vancouver.

, Translink and Metro Vancouver. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. As of August 2021 , the NHS has built over 68,700 new units of housing, repaired and renewed over 90,400 homes, and has reduced or eliminated housing need from 320,000 households.

Brightside Community Homes Foundation is a private-sector, non-profit organization that began in 1952, with a mission to provide affordable homes to those that otherwise struggle with the demands of market housing, and to build toward a future where people of all income levels have a home within a vibrant and healthy community. Brightside currently owns and manages 26 buildings providing 940 homes to seniors, families and people with disabilities across the Vancouver and is one of British Columbia's largest housing societies. Additional information about Brightside Community Homes Foundation is available at the following link : https://brightsidehomes.ca/

