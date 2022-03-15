EDMONTON, AB, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, including in communities such as Edmonton.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton, announced a federal investment through the National Housing Co-Investment fund of nearly $24 million to build Heritage Valley Apartments, creating 102 homes in southwest Edmonton primarily intended for Enoch Cree Nation members including women and their children.

The City of Edmonton is providing a capital grant of nearly $5.6 million to the project. The new low-rise apartment building is located at 11805 30 Avenue SW and will be operated by 12621665 Canada Association. Close to Enoch Cree Nation, nearby amenities include a retail shopping centre, Heritage Valley LRT line, major transit bus hub, Calgary Trail, elementary school, church, hospital, daycare and several community parks.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund our government is investing in affordable, high quality homes close to amenities, increasing access to housing for individuals and families in need. Heritage Valley Apartments will add 102 affordable homes to this community, benefitting Enoch Cree Nation members including women and their children. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Safe and affordable housing is key to healthy and thriving communities. Today's announcement marks a significant step in tackling the housing crisis; we will once again be providing more affordable housing options for those who need it most right here in Edmonton. These kinds of investments like Heritage Valley Apartments, transform our communities and the lives of people by providing housing where it's need most. Soon, Enoch Cree Nation members including women and their children will have access to these safe and secure homes." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"Edmonton welcomes another life-changing affordable housing project to a great neighbourhood. We have seen how difficult the pandemic has been for everyone and I am so hopeful high-quality, accessible housing like the Heritage Valley Apartments can jump-start economic recovery across the city. A supported community is a resilient community. This announcement comes days after the City of Edmonton celebrated the 5 year anniversary of our MOU with Enoch Cree Nation. Partnering with Indigenous organizations is critical to the success and empowerment of projects like this. Thank you to CMHC, the Leston Group, Enoch Cree Nation, and Catholic Social Services for working together to make this project a reality." – Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

"12621665 Canada Association is proud to partner with The City of Edmonton, CMHC and the Leston Group to build 102 affordable housing apartments in Heritage Valley. Heritage Valley is one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the city. The community was designed to enrich the social, physical, and mental wellness of its diverse residents and we are proud to be a part of turning this vision into a reality. Our development will provide safe, affordable housing that the community and its residents will take pride in. It has always been our goal to contribute to, and tangibly enrich, each community that we join, and this development will do just that. Working alongside Enoch Cree Nation and Catholic Social Services we look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes in the fall of 2022." – David Mitton, President, Leston Holdings (1980) Ltd.

Quick facts:

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.5 billion for housing in Alberta , which has supported the repair or construction of over 95,000 affordable housing units.

has invested over for housing in , which has supported the repair or construction of over 95,000 affordable housing units. Enoch Cree Nation is experiencing a housing crisis and has been identified as a priority group. Units will primarily be focused to support women and single-parent households, and will also be available to anyone in need of affordable housing and allocated in consultation with Homeward Trust, Enoch Cree Nation , and Catholic Social Services.

is experiencing a housing crisis and has been identified as a priority group. Units will primarily be focused to support women and single-parent households, and will also be available to anyone in need of affordable housing and allocated in consultation with Homeward Trust, , and Catholic Social Services. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. As of August 2021 , the NHS has built over 68,700 new units of housing, repaired and renewed over 90,400 homes.

