BARRIE, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Incluṇsion, alongside Jeff Lehman, Mayor of Barrie, Tim Kent, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Park Communities Inc., and Lieutenant-Colonel Shawn Critch, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army in Ontario announced an investment of over $4.5 million to support the construction of 12 transitional housing units in Barrie.

The Government of Canada is contributing a federal investment of nearly $1.4 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). Additionally, the City of Barrie is contributing just over 420,000, Redwood Park Communities Inc. is providing approximately $2.1 million, and The Governing Council of The Salvation Army in Ontario is contributing $500,000 to the project.

The Redwood Park Family Transitional Housing project will provide transitional housing for vulnerable groups, especially women and children in crisis. The building will have a shared space that will help foster a sense of community through the availability of a communal kitchen, common social areas, and a private space for counselling and other support.

Completion of the project is estimated by May 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Barrie and across Canada. Women and children in crisis often face immense difficulties in accessing affordable homes and critical support services. Today's announcement will help ease some of these difficulties and give them an opportunity at a fresh start by accessing the resources they need to succeed This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind". – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our Government is providing Canadians not only with safe, affordable housing but is also working hard to strengthen our communities, which is why we are proud to have invested in the Redwood Park Family Transitional Housing project. This new investment will help ensure that those most vulnerable can enjoy a safe and stable environment leading to better outcomes, community engagement, and cohesion". – Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby

"The housing crisis means there are more people needing help in Barrie, and until this project, there hasn't been anywhere for families experiencing homelessness to stay together. This project is an important step toward a more compassionate community, and one that will help support those most in need in our city." – Jeff Lehman, Mayor, City of Barrie

"We are so happy to see this building becoming a reality through the generosity of our community and this support from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. This is the type of collaborative effort needed to address the housing crisis that is leaving so many of our neighbours vulnerable. Like any housing project, it is really about people and the positive impact of having a safe, affordable, hopeful place to call home - not just on the people who will live here but also for their families for generations to come." – Tim Kent, Chief Executive Officer, Redwood Park Communities Inc.

"The Salvation Army is deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for their investment through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) in support of this Redwood Park Communities and Salvation Army housing project in Barrie. Our primary goal through this endeavour is to see the lives of individuals and families transformed with successful and supported long-term housing, and we believe this project is foundational in achieving those desired outcomes." – Lieutenant-Colonel Shawn Critch, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army in Ontario

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

