GUELPH, ON, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside David Anderson, County Social Services Committee Chair, Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph, Daria Allan-Ebron, CEO of Kindle Communities Organization, Glenna Banda, Executive Director of United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin, and Chris Willard, Executive Director of Guelph Community Foundation announced a combined investment of over $7 million for the construction of new supportive housing in Guelph.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.5 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF). Additionally, Wellington County and the City of Guelph are providing a grant of over $2 million, and United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin is investing $2 million to the project.

Located at 10 Shelldale Crescent and owned operated by Kindle Communities, the project will provide 32 units of housing for people currently experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. The building will offer 24/7 on-site wrap-around staff support and services to residents. Construction of the building is expected to be completed by Spring 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place they can turn to in difficult times. Through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, our government is investing in affordable housing here in Guelph and across Canada to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to today's announcement, people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in Guelph now have access to affordable housing that will help them get back on their feet while accessing critical support services. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why we are proud to have invested in this project, offering families and people in crisis safe and affordable housing in Guelph. When people have a secure and stable home, they gain the confidence they need to succeed and fulfill their potential." – Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"The County of Wellington is committed to ending homelessness in Guelph-Wellington," said County of Wellington Warden, Kelly Linton. "We are incredibly fortunate to be working with strong partners federally, provincially and locally to create 32 units of housing for people currently at risk of or experiencing chronic homelessness."-Kelly Linton, Warden, Wellington County

"This is a huge moment for Guelph. It's a moment that was made possible by collaboration and partnership between all levels of government, private business, not for profit organizations, and community fundraising. Together, we're building not just housing, but a community where everyone is supported and everyone belongs." – Cam Guthrie, Mayor, City of Guelph

"This announcement is amazing and reinforces the urgency of this issue in our community. We know that permanent supportive housing is an essential strategy to address homelessness, and we are confident that with this investment and the support of generous community members, businesses and groups supporting the Home for Good campaign, we can solve chronic homelessness in Guelph and Wellington County."–Glenna Banda, Executive Director, United Way Guelph-Wellington-Dufferin

"This project is an incredible example of the collective impact we can make when diverse community partners work together. We are thrilled to work with healthcare providers, a private local company, and our government partners at all levels to create supported homes for 32 Guelph community members" – Daria Allan-Ebron, CEO, Kindle Communities Organization –

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF plans to:

, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.
The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding directly to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

Homelessness Strategy is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across . This program provides funding directly to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Reaching Home supports the goals of the National Housing Strategy, in particular, to support the most vulnerable Canadians in maintaining safe, stable and affordable housing and to reduce chronic homelessness by 50% by 2027-28.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

