CANADA SUPPORTS NEARLY 190 HOMES IN WINNIPEG

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Brent Turman, Assiniboine Credit Union, and Coral Hetherington, Westboine Park Housing Cooperative, announced details of a federal investment of nearly $11.5 million to renovate a collection of 188 cooperative housing units in Winnipeg through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

Located at 32 Shelmerdine Drive, in the city's Charleswood neighbourhood, the project will renovate buildings in the Westboine Park Housing Cooperative. Established in 1978, the Cooperative has offered a variety of housing options to the people of Winnipeg for 45 years.

Members of the Coop participate in the operation of their community, own shares in the Coop and have voting rights at the Annual General Meeting. Coop members also share the on-site amenities in the Coop, including a large meeting hall, playground, and community garden.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible by the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The project is also receiving $8 million in funding from Assiniboine Credit Union, and over $750,000 in equity from Westboine Park Housing Cooperative, and an additional $45,000 in preservation funding from the Government of Canada.

Renovations on the Coop have begun, with completion expected by this spring.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is committed to helping those who need it most, and this project will make a real difference in the lives of people in Winnipeg. We will continue to do our part to create even more affordable housing that will benefit all Canadians for decades to come. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The revitalization of these 188 homes at Westboine Park Housing Cooperative is yet another example of what can be achieved when we work together. Through this collaboration, we are helping to ensure that all people living in Winnipeg have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive." – The Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Assiniboine Credit Union is proud to have partnered with Westboine Housing Co-op on the renewal of 188 units of affordable housing. As a member of ACU since 1975, they have created a co-operative community for so many families, and a safe and affordable place to call home. Their vision and leadership demonstrates what is possible when we work together to invest in our communities, where the value created benefits families for years to come." – Kevin Sitka, President & Chief Executive Officer, Assiniboine Credit Union

"Westboine was desperately needing repairs and renovation. I can honestly say that without the funding from CMHC and the Assiniboine Credit Union many of us would have lost our homes. The National Housing Co-investment Fund has ensured that this vibrant community continues well into the future." – Coral Hetherington, Board President, Westboine Park Housing Cooperative

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year , $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHS's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

, the NHS's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

