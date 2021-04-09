QUEBEC CITY, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to encourage alternatives to plastic waste. We are dedicated to creating jobs and driving innovation by investing in climate solutions.

Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., today announced a $1-million investment to BOSK Bioproducts Inc. as part of the second phase of the Bioplastics Challenge. This challenge is aimed at helping small businesses reduce pollution by turning forest-based residue into sustainable plastic materials.

With this funding, BOSK Bioproducts Inc. will focus on the installation of a small-scale production line for proto-typing the formulations of compostable bioplastics made from forest biomass, developed at National Research Council Canada. Additionally, it will allow for product formulation and better compatibility with existing industry manufacturing equipment.

As part of the first phase, BOSK Bioproducts Inc. developed a highly compostable and cost-effective new bioplastic made from paper mill sludge and wood fibre residue that could be used in areas like 3D printing, food packaging, plastic bottles and containers for cosmetics.

Natural Resources Canada collaborated with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to implement this challenge as part of the Domestic Plastics Challenge under the federal government's Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC). ISC is a $100-million program dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in developing innovative and sustainable solutions to complex environmental challenges. The government may then act as a first customer, helping these small businesses to commercialize their innovations, scaling up their business and creating good jobs for Canadians.

Clean innovation benefits our economy, our communities and our well-being. Investments in bioplastics present new opportunities in the forest industry while fighting global pollution and embracing a sustainable way of life for the future.

"These investments shine a light on the innovative nature of our local forest sector. With companies like BOSK Bioproducts Inc., we are reducing plastic pollution and building more sustainable communities. We will continue to empower and support local efforts to meet the challenges of climate change."

Joël Lightbound

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Canada's forests offer us so much, and we've become leaders in finding new ways to use this rich resource. Bioplastics made from forest biomass are compostable. They can reduce plastic waste in our landfills. They can be used in 3D printing and food packaging. It's good for the environment, and it's good for jobs."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"There are so many farmers and agri-food businesses developing new and innovative renewable materials that cut down on plastic waste. Our government is committed to investing in bioplastics and to helping our agri-food sector lead Canada's transition to a cleaner economy."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The Government of Canada is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. It is becoming increasingly important to invest in sustainable solutions that will support not only our economy but also our environment. When the Government of Canada invests in innovative and sustainable work from small businesses like BOSK Bioproducts, it supports the economy, helps build Canadian technological leadership and contributes to Canada's fight against global warming."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"La contribution de RNCan et ce programme de Solution Innovatrice Canada ont été le coup d'envoi pour réaliser notre projet. Ceci a permis de rallier différents joueurs du domaine privé et public autour d'un objectif commun, nous permettant de passer à une étape clé de notre stratégie de développement de marché. Ce projet permet de positionner le Canada comme un producteur de bioplastiques compostables en accord avec les fondements du développement durable pour offrir enfin une solution concrète à la crise du plastique."

Laurence Boudreault

General Manager, BOSK Bioproducts Inc.

