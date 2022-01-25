CANADA SUPPORTS CREATION OF OVER 100 AFFORDABLE HOMES IN HAMILTON

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Affordable housing is key to Canada's pandemic recovery, especially for communities across the country, including in Hamilton.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton-East — Stoney Creek, Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton, announced $23.3 million to help build an estimated 109 new homes in Hamilton.

The first project, located at 35 Arkledun Avenue will convert a former commercial school into 73 units targeted towards women, transgender and non-binary community members who are experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness. This project will receive $12.9 million under the Cities Stream of the RHI and $3.35M under Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy program.

The second project is located at 253 King William Street. Operated by CityHousing Hamilton, this project will provide an estimated 24 units for women and their children, those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, and for Black Canadians. The project will receive $6.4 million under the Project Stream of the RHI.

The final project is operated by St. Matthew's House at 412 Barton Street East This will create 12 units for Black Canadians and Indigenous people. This project will receive $3.8 million under the Project Stream of the RHI.

The Rapid Housing Initiative is a $2.5 billion program that will quickly create over 10,000 new affordable homes for Canadians who need it most.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding will go a long way to support Hamiltonians who need it most by quickly providing 109 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals . This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Our government's funding announcement today will be used to address one of Hamilton's most pressing issues, housing and homelessness. Since 2015, our government has worked with local advocates and organizations to address Hamilton's affordable housing shortage and make projects like this come to fruition. This Rapid Housing Initiative funding is part of our commitment to addressing severe housing needs across the country. It will provide immediate support to create safe and stable housing to thousands of vulnerable individuals across Canada." – The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

"Today's announcement of funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will greatly assist our city's most vulnerable, including those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. This rapid construction of new affordable housing units immediately assists those on the City's Access to Housing waitlist, many who have waited several years to access safe and affordable places to call home. I would like to thank the federal government for their ongoing support and commitment to create affordable housing in Hamilton." – Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton-East — Stoney Creek

"As someone who has advocated for and worked alongside women-serving organizations for the better part of my career, I know how critical this funding is to women in Hamilton. No one should have to worry about finding a safe, affordable place to call home. The 109 new homes our government is funding will provide security, comfort and affordability to those in Hamilton who are the most in need of stable housing options, including transgender and non-binary individuals, racialized groups, and women and their children." – Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. The City is grateful for the Government of Canada's support and investment towards meeting the housing needs of vulnerable residents who are experiencing, or near the point of experiencing, homelessness in our community. COVID-19 has intensified the need to access affordable housing in our growing city. Today's announcement is a critical step to address and help end the cycle of homelessness." – Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton

"We're grateful for the funding announced today and pleased to work with our Federal government and City of Hamilton partners. This project is a crucial response to the urgent need for housing in our community, and in particular, for single women, transgender and non-binary individuals. Good Shepherd's decision to purchase this building allows us to offer more short-term and long-term housing options for clients. It's also an expression of our vision of joining together to build healthy and resilient communities founded on the principle of social justice for all." – Brother Richard MacPhee, OH, Chief Executive Officer for Good Shepherd

"I am so proud, both as a long-time CityHousing Hamilton Board member and the ward Councillor, to see funding that will provide more safe, secure and affordable housing in our city. Along with former Ward 5 Councillor, MP Chad Collins, this project started several years ago with a unanimously supported motion to transform downtown surface parking lots into better, higher uses. This $6.5 million will support the execution of that vision with the development of a 24-unit modular Passive House low rise building and will focus on serving those who are most vulnerable in our community, including individuals experiencing homelessness, women and children fleeing violence, and Black Canadians. Further, as CHH's first modular development built to Passive House Standard, the investment in this project will help pave the way for more innovative, environmentally sustainable and cost-effective housing solutions. – Jason Farr, President CityHousing Hamilton Board, Ward 2 Councillor

"The St. Matthew's House Seniors' Program builds on three fundamentals that drive positive outcomes for vulnerable seniors: housing, food and income security. The funding and partnerships for the deeply affordable permanent housing with supports at 412 Barton Street allows for these pillars to be put in place – not only for the 12 racialized seniors who will making their home there, but through the program supports offered by the seniors community hub that is part of this vision. We at St. Matthew's House are deeply grateful for the endorsement and support by the Federal Government of Canada and the City of Hamilton announced here today. We are also grateful for the ongoing support from the Province of Ontario and the United Way of Halton Hamilton to enable us to intensify our support to older adults in the lower city during this time of pandemic crisis." - Renée Wetselaar, Executive Director, St. Matthew's House

The Rapid Housing Initiative is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the National Housing Strategy (NHS).

The RHI was a $1 billion program that was initially launched in October 2020 to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

program that was initially launched in to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of affordable housing. The first phase of the RHI was successful, and $1.5 billion was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams:

was added to the program in Budget 2021. This investment is divided into two streams: The Cities Stream: $500 million in funding to municipalities across Canada .

in funding to municipalities across .

The Projects Stream: $1 billion will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding.

will be allocated to eligible applications submitted during the RHI's initial application period last fall and having not yet received funding. Close to 33% per cent of the combined RHI funding has gone towards women-focused housing projects. The units will be built within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including: women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

