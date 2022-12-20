DARTMOUTH, NS, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour, announced details of a federal investment for the creation of rapid housing in Dartmouth.

Nova-Scotia logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS) will lead the construction of 12 new housing units at 80 True North Crescent in Dartmouth, targeting those most in need. The Government of Canada invested $3.7 million through the expanded Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), a program delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) that aims to create new housing for vulnerable Canadians. The province of Nova Scotia also contributed $516,507, while the Halifax Region Municipality supported the project with a contribution of $319,700 in land equity.

The RHI is a $4 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) to help address the urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of nearly 15,000 units of affordable housing across the country.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS) is a not-for-profit organization that aims to promote access to decent and affordable non-profit housing through its development and construction in all parts of the province. AHANS vision is perfectly aligned with the National Housing Strategy as it promotes diverse communities and the development of a new generation of housing that is mixed-income, mixed-use, accessible and sustainable.

The project at 80 True North is expected to be completed April 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why our government created the Rapid Housing Initiative, to quickly create thousands of units of affordable housing for those most in need in communities across Canada, including right here in Dartmouth. These new homes will not only provide a roof over the heads of individuals and families in need, but they will also give them access to the resources and support they need to succeed. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Investing in truly affordable housing strengthens Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, our province, and our country. Today's announcement through our Government's Rapid Housing Initiative means that early in the New Year, new residents will be able to call Dartmouth's True North Crescent, home. All orders of government must step up to help those most vulnerable in our community. Everyone deserves a safe place to live, a place that provides comfort and stability, a place to call home."

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

"We're pleased to support the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia with this development that will provide 12 more safe, affordable and energy efficient homes for vulnerable Nova Scotians. This is a great example of how all levels of government and our community partners are working together to increase affordable housing in Nova Scotia." – The Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Province of Nova Scotia

"The True North Crescent project is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when orders of government and the community sector work together to help more people attain safe, affordable homes. Throughout the municipality we are seeing the Rapid Housing Initiative making a range of housing types available for a broad range of need." – Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

"The True North project is the beginning of a journey for AHANS in which we hope to create many more True North's – housing that produces as much energy as it consumes and is able to do so at rents that will remain affordable for generations. These two attributes will give all residents the secure foundation they need to achieve their life goals. This would not be possible without the combined financial contributions of all three levels of Government. We are truly thankful for their contribution. Equally as important for us is the support they have for the AHANS vision and the trust that they demonstrated in us and our private sector partners ability to fulfill it." – Jim Graham, Executive Director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia (AHANS)

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over to give more Canadians a place to call home. To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over two years, starting in 2022-23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. The RHI has received significant interest from Indigenous groups, which has resulted in 41% of all units created under the program being targeted to Indigenous peoples.

Close to 33% of this new funding will go toward women-focused housing projects.

This new funding is expected to create at least 4,500 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Brittany Hendrych, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]